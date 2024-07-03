Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹242.2
Prev. Close₹242.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹132.92
Day's High₹245.77
Day's Low₹229.95
52 Week's High₹360.25
52 Week's Low₹135
Book Value₹93.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,658.22
P/E83.45
EPS2.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.55
76.92
87.93
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
531.13
368.07
34.08
-0.03
Net Worth
615.68
444.99
122.01
6.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
361.73
161.36
75.05
2.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
361.73
161.36
75.05
2.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.29
38.56
0.55
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director
Kalpathi Subramanian Suresh
Vice Chairman & Non executive
Kalpathi Subramanyam Aghoram
Non Executive Director
Kalpathi Subramaniam Ganesh
Non Executive Director
Kalpathi Aghoram Archana
Independent Non Exe. Director
S. Lakshminarayanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Revathi S. Raghunathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
P. B. Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Ullas Kamath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Anantharamakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Varun Bajpai
Reports by Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
Summary
Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was incorporated on November 20, 2018 as Andromeda Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 21, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Name of the Company was changed to Veranda Learning Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company to Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates professionals and corporate employees enrolled with the courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses. The Company also provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. Apart from this, it provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and
Read More
The Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is ₹1658.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is 83.45 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is ₹135 and ₹360.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.79%, 1 Year at -14.82%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
