Summary

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was incorporated on November 20, 2018 as Andromeda Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 21, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Name of the Company was changed to Veranda Learning Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company to Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates professionals and corporate employees enrolled with the courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses. The Company also provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. Apart from this, it provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and

