Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Share Price

232.3
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open242.2
  • Day's High245.77
  • 52 Wk High360.25
  • Prev. Close242.98
  • Day's Low229.95
  • 52 Wk Low 135
  • Turnover (lac)132.92
  • P/E83.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.07
  • EPS2.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,658.22
  • Div. Yield0
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.78%

Non-Promoter- 1.43%

Institutions: 1.43%

Non-Institutions: 43.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.55

76.92

87.93

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

531.13

368.07

34.08

-0.03

Net Worth

615.68

444.99

122.01

6.97

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

361.73

161.36

75.05

2.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

361.73

161.36

75.05

2.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.29

38.56

0.55

0

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director

Kalpathi Subramanian Suresh

Vice Chairman & Non executive

Kalpathi Subramanyam Aghoram

Non Executive Director

Kalpathi Subramaniam Ganesh

Non Executive Director

Kalpathi Aghoram Archana

Independent Non Exe. Director

S. Lakshminarayanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Revathi S. Raghunathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

P. B. Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Ullas Kamath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Anantharamakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Varun Bajpai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

Summary

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was incorporated on November 20, 2018 as Andromeda Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 21, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Name of the Company was changed to Veranda Learning Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company to Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates professionals and corporate employees enrolled with the courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses. The Company also provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. Apart from this, it provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and
Company FAQs

What is the Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is ₹1658.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is 83.45 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is ₹135 and ₹360.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd?

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.79%, 1 Year at -14.82%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.79 %
Institutions - 1.44 %
Public - 43.77 %

