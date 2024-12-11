iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

241.04
(0.38%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Veranda Learning CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ warrants/ or any other equity linked instruments/ securities on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended and such other acts rules and regulations as may be applicable subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. consider prospective acquisitions that are synergistic with the current lines of business and approve the ancillary actions for the aforesaid matters including the notice to shareholders for seeking their approval. Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015-Fund Raising by way of the issuance of senior secured redeemable unlisted and unrated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Veranda Learning: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.