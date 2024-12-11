Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ warrants/ or any other equity linked instruments/ securities on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended and such other acts rules and regulations as may be applicable subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. consider prospective acquisitions that are synergistic with the current lines of business and approve the ancillary actions for the aforesaid matters including the notice to shareholders for seeking their approval. Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015-Fund Raising by way of the issuance of senior secured redeemable unlisted and unrated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024