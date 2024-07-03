Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
259.12
112.95
45.95
0.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
259.12
112.95
45.95
0.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.99
38.17
0.27
0
Total Income
266.11
151.12
46.21
0.82
Total Expenditure
226.54
164.83
72.5
4.05
PBIDT
39.57
-13.71
-26.29
-3.23
Interest
38.67
4.91
4.93
0
PBDT
0.91
-18.62
-31.22
-3.23
Depreciation
42.82
27.79
7.98
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.9
-0.89
0
0
Deferred Tax
-7.24
-4.99
-1.65
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-37.57
-40.54
-37.55
-3.23
Minority Interest After NP
1.14
-0.49
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-38.71
-40.05
-37.55
-3.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-38.71
-40.05
-37.55
-3.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.94
-7.04
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.2
61.57
40.68
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.27
-12.13
-57.21
-393.9
PBDTM(%)
0.35
-16.48
-67.94
-393.9
PATM(%)
-14.49
-35.89
-81.71
-393.9
