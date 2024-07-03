iifl-logo-icon 1
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

241.89
(2.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

259.12

112.95

45.95

0.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

259.12

112.95

45.95

0.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.99

38.17

0.27

0

Total Income

266.11

151.12

46.21

0.82

Total Expenditure

226.54

164.83

72.5

4.05

PBIDT

39.57

-13.71

-26.29

-3.23

Interest

38.67

4.91

4.93

0

PBDT

0.91

-18.62

-31.22

-3.23

Depreciation

42.82

27.79

7.98

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.9

-0.89

0

0

Deferred Tax

-7.24

-4.99

-1.65

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-37.57

-40.54

-37.55

-3.23

Minority Interest After NP

1.14

-0.49

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-38.71

-40.05

-37.55

-3.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-38.71

-40.05

-37.55

-3.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.94

-7.04

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.2

61.57

40.68

7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.27

-12.13

-57.21

-393.9

PBDTM(%)

0.35

-16.48

-67.94

-393.9

PATM(%)

-14.49

-35.89

-81.71

-393.9

