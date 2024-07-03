Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
361.73
161.36
75.05
2.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
361.73
161.36
75.05
2.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.29
38.56
0.55
0
Total Income
370.02
199.92
75.6
2.54
Total Expenditure
307.73
233.59
114.65
10.17
PBIDT
62.29
-33.67
-39.05
-7.62
Interest
78.17
10.3
8.33
0.03
PBDT
-15.89
-43.97
-47.38
-7.65
Depreciation
65.37
45.46
13.82
0.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.28
-1.77
0
0
Deferred Tax
-7.43
-8.45
-2.71
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-76.11
-79.21
-58.49
-8.28
Minority Interest After NP
3.6
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-79.71
-79.21
-58.49
-8.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-79.71
-79.21
-58.49
-8.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.05
-13.65
-16.96
-7.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.2
61.57
41.18
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.22
-20.86
-52.03
-300
PBDTM(%)
-4.39
-27.24
-63.13
-301.18
PATM(%)
-21.04
-49.08
-77.93
-325.98
