Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Annually Results

237.47
(-1.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

361.73

161.36

75.05

2.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

361.73

161.36

75.05

2.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.29

38.56

0.55

0

Total Income

370.02

199.92

75.6

2.54

Total Expenditure

307.73

233.59

114.65

10.17

PBIDT

62.29

-33.67

-39.05

-7.62

Interest

78.17

10.3

8.33

0.03

PBDT

-15.89

-43.97

-47.38

-7.65

Depreciation

65.37

45.46

13.82

0.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.28

-1.77

0

0

Deferred Tax

-7.43

-8.45

-2.71

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-76.11

-79.21

-58.49

-8.28

Minority Interest After NP

3.6

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-79.71

-79.21

-58.49

-8.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-79.71

-79.21

-58.49

-8.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.05

-13.65

-16.96

-7.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.2

61.57

41.18

7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.22

-20.86

-52.03

-300

PBDTM(%)

-4.39

-27.24

-63.13

-301.18

PATM(%)

-21.04

-49.08

-77.93

-325.98

