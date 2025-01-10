Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
54.78%
54.87%
54.87%
53.63%
53.63%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.43%
2.11%
2.26%
2.48%
2.35%
Non-Institutions
43.77%
43%
42.85%
43.87%
44%
Total Non-Promoter
45.21%
45.12%
45.12%
46.36%
46.36%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
