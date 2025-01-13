Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.55
76.92
87.93
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
531.13
368.07
34.08
-0.03
Net Worth
615.68
444.99
122.01
6.97
Minority Interest
Debt
122.77
64.3
199.98
6.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
738.45
509.29
321.99
13
Fixed Assets
68.73
0.99
0.88
1.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
659.32
404.35
209.64
3.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.85
0.01
0.07
0.01
Networking Capital
6.73
103.07
38.81
8.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.17
8.44
7.92
2.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
124.94
109.22
60.57
7.09
Sundry Creditors
-3.17
-1.86
-16.25
-1.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-129.21
-12.73
-13.43
-0.12
Cash
0.81
0.89
72.6
0.09
Total Assets
738.44
509.31
322
13
