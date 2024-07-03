Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Summary

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was incorporated on November 20, 2018 as Andromeda Edutech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 21, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Name of the Company was changed to Veranda Learning Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai consequent upon conversion, recording the change in name of Company to Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates professionals and corporate employees enrolled with the courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses. The Company also provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. Apart from this, it provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and other corporate courses to Learners as well. The Company also deliver these courses to employees of corporates through its B2B offerings.Veranda primarily provide services through online, offline hybrid and offline blended learning models. Its offline hybrid learning model involves classroom teaching supported with online assessments and access to self-paced learning material to enhance recall and retention. The offline blended model involves a mix of Online content and Offline delivery, wherein the centre delivers LMS Study Materials together with traditional classroom experience of personal mentoring from Mentors, with a dedicated Mentor in each class room available for assistance to students. Apart from thus. the Companys offline hybrid and offline blended learning models offer traditional classroom experience of personal mentoring from experienced Mentors along with highly curated digital content and online assessments.Verandas tech-infused online learning model allows students to engage in self-paced inclusive and individualised learning experience without being hindered by the restriction of needing to be present in a physical classroom. Online learning model comprises recorded videos and online live instructor led learning mode. The Company also focus on delivering specific courses in regional languages to better reach out to Students of Tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas. In November 2020, the Company acquired content, brand, education materials from Chennai Race Coaching Institute Private Limited, through wholly-owned subsidiary, Veranda Race Learning Solutions Private Limited. In December 2020, the Company digitized and launched the content acquired from Chennai Race Coaching Institute Private Limited through Veranda Race.In March 2021, the Company engaged SAI IAS Academy to provide content for its subsidiary, Veranda IAS Learning Solutions Private Limited.In July 2021, Company commercially launched CA course offered by Veranda CA. In August 2021, it launched UPSC course offered by Veranda IAS.In September 2021, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Brain4ce Education Solutions Private Limited and became its subsidiary of the Company effective from 17th September 2021. With this acquisition, the Company expanded presence in software education in the global market, particularly in the USA and UK.The Company launched an Initial Public Offering of issuing upto 14,598,540 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 200 Crore in April, 2022. In May 2022, the Company launched Veranda Acacia, a comprehensive learning platform aimed at closing the IT skills gap in India. It acquired 100% stake in Veranda Learning Solutions North America, INC, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2022. Veranda acquired JK Shah Classes in October, 2022. In July 2023, Veranda RACE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning, joined hands with Sreedhars College of Competitive Exams (CCE), a prominent institute for competitive and entrance exams in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Company joined forces with Illinois Tech, Chicagos sole technology-focussed university to offer courses in information technology in December, 2023. In January 2024, the Company acquired 50% stake in Tapasya Educational Institutions (TEIPL). It further launched Veranda Pathfinder, an initiative dedicated to fostering inclusive education in June, 2024. Veranda Learning entered into business transfer agreement with Kochi-based Logic Management Training Institute Private Limited to acquire the latters business as a going concern with effect from April 18, 2024.