EGM 14 Dec 2024 9 Jan 2025

We herewith submit the Newspaper Publication regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. EGM Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025) Scrutinizers Report & E- Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

EGM 16 Oct 2024 7 Nov 2024

EGM 07/11/2024 EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) Proceedings of the 2nd EGM held on 7th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)

EGM 21 Mar 2024 15 Apr 2024