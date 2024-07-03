SectorEducation
Open₹10.2
Prev. Close₹9.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.46
Day's High₹10.24
Day's Low₹10
52 Week's High₹11.65
52 Week's Low₹1.8
Book Value₹0.17
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.49
30.83
31.48
32.21
Net Worth
2.83
56.15
56.8
57.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.01
10.59
11.03
10.05
yoy growth (%)
-99.83
-3.95
9.79
10.94
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
0
0.04
0.12
0.42
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.56
-0.53
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.49
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.13
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.32
0.5
0.54
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.83
-3.95
9.79
10.94
Op profit growth
-7,192.27
-256.81
-50.18
-97.73
EBIT growth
1,184.57
8.77
-17.4
-84.2
Net profit growth
1,083.68
5.86
-17.66
-82.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.76
1.6
1.16
0.02
4.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.76
1.6
1.16
0.02
4.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
0.11
0.05
0.09
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kirti Lakhotia
Director & Chief Executive Off
Sidharth Lakhotia
Director (Finance) & CFO
Pratik Lakhotia
Independent Director
Kamaljit Singh
Independent Director
Mayur Paresh Shah
Independent Director
Rajat Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smirti Suhasaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by LCC Infotech Ltd
Summary
One of the pioneers in the field of computer training and education, LCC Infotech Ltd came into existence in 1985. LCC engaged in building skilled human capital and in enhancing workforce talent across the country. The Company, help the IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today known among the country leading training companies. LCC offers training and development solutions to enterprises, individuals and institutions.Over the subsequent years, it worked at consolidating its base in India by building up the largest network of franchise centres in Asia. Today, with over 600 of them under its corporate umbrella that takes in Middle East, Bangladesh & Nepal - LCC is a brand name that mirrors a global presence. The company went for IPO in September 1996 for an amount of Rs.3.27 Crores.LCC has diversified into the spheres of multimedia, computer-aided art & design, communications and software development. MPACT- the multimedia division was born in 1997. To promote Short term IT and Communication related programs with greater value of certification, the company has tied up with University of Cambridge for its I T and Communication technology and BULATS(Business English) program. This enables, successful students gets their Certificates directly from Cambridge University.The Company achieved some major operational milestones like empanelment to conduct residential project named Deen Dayal Upadhya Grameen Kausal Yojana- DDUGKY-UP under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development
The LCC Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LCC Infotech Ltd is ₹129.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LCC Infotech Ltd is 0 and 58.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LCC Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LCC Infotech Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹11.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LCC Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.36%, 3 Years at 20.70%, 1 Year at 315.32%, 6 Month at 137.47%, 3 Month at 16.89% and 1 Month at -3.56%.
