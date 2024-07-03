iifl-logo-icon 1
LCC Infotech Ltd Share Price

10.24
(4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:37 AM

  • Open10.2
  • Day's High10.24
  • 52 Wk High11.65
  • Prev. Close9.76
  • Day's Low10
  • 52 Wk Low 1.8
  • Turnover (lac)15.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

LCC Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

LCC Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

LCC Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

LCC Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 53.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LCC Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.49

30.83

31.48

32.21

Net Worth

2.83

56.15

56.8

57.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.01

10.59

11.03

10.05

yoy growth (%)

-99.83

-3.95

9.79

10.94

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

0

0.04

0.12

0.42

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.56

-0.53

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.49

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.13

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.32

0.5

0.54

0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.83

-3.95

9.79

10.94

Op profit growth

-7,192.27

-256.81

-50.18

-97.73

EBIT growth

1,184.57

8.77

-17.4

-84.2

Net profit growth

1,083.68

5.86

-17.66

-82.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.76

1.6

1.16

0.02

4.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.76

1.6

1.16

0.02

4.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

0.11

0.05

0.09

0.05

LCC Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LCC Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kirti Lakhotia

Director & Chief Executive Off

Sidharth Lakhotia

Director (Finance) & CFO

Pratik Lakhotia

Independent Director

Kamaljit Singh

Independent Director

Mayur Paresh Shah

Independent Director

Rajat Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smirti Suhasaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LCC Infotech Ltd

Summary

One of the pioneers in the field of computer training and education, LCC Infotech Ltd came into existence in 1985. LCC engaged in building skilled human capital and in enhancing workforce talent across the country. The Company, help the IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today known among the country leading training companies. LCC offers training and development solutions to enterprises, individuals and institutions.Over the subsequent years, it worked at consolidating its base in India by building up the largest network of franchise centres in Asia. Today, with over 600 of them under its corporate umbrella that takes in Middle East, Bangladesh & Nepal - LCC is a brand name that mirrors a global presence. The company went for IPO in September 1996 for an amount of Rs.3.27 Crores.LCC has diversified into the spheres of multimedia, computer-aided art & design, communications and software development. MPACT- the multimedia division was born in 1997. To promote Short term IT and Communication related programs with greater value of certification, the company has tied up with University of Cambridge for its I T and Communication technology and BULATS(Business English) program. This enables, successful students gets their Certificates directly from Cambridge University.The Company achieved some major operational milestones like empanelment to conduct residential project named Deen Dayal Upadhya Grameen Kausal Yojana- DDUGKY-UP under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development
Company FAQs

What is the LCC Infotech Ltd share price today?

The LCC Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of LCC Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LCC Infotech Ltd is ₹129.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LCC Infotech Ltd is 0 and 58.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LCC Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LCC Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LCC Infotech Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹11.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LCC Infotech Ltd?

LCC Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.36%, 3 Years at 20.70%, 1 Year at 315.32%, 6 Month at 137.47%, 3 Month at 16.89% and 1 Month at -3.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LCC Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LCC Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.84 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 53.78 %

