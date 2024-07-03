Summary

One of the pioneers in the field of computer training and education, LCC Infotech Ltd came into existence in 1985. LCC engaged in building skilled human capital and in enhancing workforce talent across the country. The Company, help the IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today known among the country leading training companies. LCC offers training and development solutions to enterprises, individuals and institutions.Over the subsequent years, it worked at consolidating its base in India by building up the largest network of franchise centres in Asia. Today, with over 600 of them under its corporate umbrella that takes in Middle East, Bangladesh & Nepal - LCC is a brand name that mirrors a global presence. The company went for IPO in September 1996 for an amount of Rs.3.27 Crores.LCC has diversified into the spheres of multimedia, computer-aided art & design, communications and software development. MPACT- the multimedia division was born in 1997. To promote Short term IT and Communication related programs with greater value of certification, the company has tied up with University of Cambridge for its I T and Communication technology and BULATS(Business English) program. This enables, successful students gets their Certificates directly from Cambridge University.The Company achieved some major operational milestones like empanelment to conduct residential project named Deen Dayal Upadhya Grameen Kausal Yojana- DDUGKY-UP under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development

Read More