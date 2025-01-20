iifl-logo-icon 1
LCC Infotech Ltd Key Ratios

8.7
(0.35%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.57

-59.86

-3.95

9.79

Op profit growth

-2,573.23

189.75

-241.37

-46.29

EBIT growth

-7,545.17

-117.23

7.62

-16.7

Net profit growth

4,287.09

-73.04

4.89

-17.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8,161.66

1.39

0.19

-0.13

EBIT margin

-8,148.33

0.46

-1.07

-0.96

Net profit margin

-8,311.11

-0.8

-1.19

-1.09

RoCE

-2.43

0.03

-0.19

-0.17

RoNW

-0.64

-0.01

-0.05

-0.05

RoA

-0.62

-0.01

-0.05

-0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.12

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.12

0

-0.02

-0.01

Book value per share

4.51

4.63

4.64

4.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

-44.75

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-42.94

-9.51

-15.97

P/B

1.18

0.04

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-51.22

104.36

329.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,18,634.72

1,693.09

619.14

569.84

Inventory days

1,115.27

4.71

3.78

3.96

Creditor days

-360.8

-104.84

-11.04

-11.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

50.05

-0.36

9.36

7.37

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.02

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-1.83

23.06

4.87

12.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Employee costs

-1,713.88

-12.84

-5.36

-4.81

Other costs

-6,547.77

-85.74

-94.39

-95.19

