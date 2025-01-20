Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.57
-59.86
-3.95
9.79
Op profit growth
-2,573.23
189.75
-241.37
-46.29
EBIT growth
-7,545.17
-117.23
7.62
-16.7
Net profit growth
4,287.09
-73.04
4.89
-17.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8,161.66
1.39
0.19
-0.13
EBIT margin
-8,148.33
0.46
-1.07
-0.96
Net profit margin
-8,311.11
-0.8
-1.19
-1.09
RoCE
-2.43
0.03
-0.19
-0.17
RoNW
-0.64
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
RoA
-0.62
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.12
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.12
0
-0.02
-0.01
Book value per share
4.51
4.63
4.64
4.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-44.75
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-42.94
-9.51
-15.97
P/B
1.18
0.04
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-51.22
104.36
329.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,18,634.72
1,693.09
619.14
569.84
Inventory days
1,115.27
4.71
3.78
3.96
Creditor days
-360.8
-104.84
-11.04
-11.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
50.05
-0.36
9.36
7.37
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.02
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.83
23.06
4.87
12.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Employee costs
-1,713.88
-12.84
-5.36
-4.81
Other costs
-6,547.77
-85.74
-94.39
-95.19
