LCC Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.23
(-4.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.74

0.47

1.15

0.01

3.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.74

0.47

1.15

0.01

3.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.06

0.04

0.07

0.04

Total Income

1.83

0.53

1.19

0.09

3.74

Total Expenditure

1.89

1.6

1.77

0.48

3.64

PBIDT

-0.06

-1.07

-0.59

-0.4

0.1

Interest

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.04

PBDT

-0.08

-1.1

-0.62

-0.41

0.06

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.03

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.12

-1.13

-0.65

-0.48

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.12

-1.13

-0.65

-0.48

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.12

-1.13

-0.65

-0.48

-0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.09

-0.05

-0.18

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.44

-227.65

-51.3

-4,000

2.7

PBDTM(%)

-4.59

-234.04

-53.91

-4,100

1.62

PATM(%)

-6.89

-240.42

-56.52

-4,800

-0.27

