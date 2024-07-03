LCC Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.74
0.47
1.15
0.01
3.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.74
0.47
1.15
0.01
3.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.06
0.04
0.07
0.04
Total Income
1.83
0.53
1.19
0.09
3.74
Total Expenditure
1.89
1.6
1.77
0.48
3.64
PBIDT
-0.06
-1.07
-0.59
-0.4
0.1
Interest
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.04
PBDT
-0.08
-1.1
-0.62
-0.41
0.06
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.12
-1.13
-0.65
-0.48
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.12
-1.13
-0.65
-0.48
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.12
-1.13
-0.65
-0.48
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.09
-0.05
-0.18
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.44
-227.65
-51.3
-4,000
2.7
PBDTM(%)
-4.59
-234.04
-53.91
-4,100
1.62
PATM(%)
-6.89
-240.42
-56.52
-4,800
-0.27
