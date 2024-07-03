iifl-logo-icon 1
LCC Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

9.79
(-0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.01

0.01

0.02

1.15

0.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

0.01

0.02

1.15

0.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

1.13

0.01

0.07

Total Income

0.01

0.04

1.15

1.16

0.58

Total Expenditure

1.09

0.3

36.86

1.09

17.85

PBIDT

-1.08

-0.26

-35.71

0.07

-17.26

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

PBDT

-1.09

-0.27

-35.72

0.06

-17.27

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.09

-0.27

-35.72

0.05

-17.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.09

-0.27

-35.72

0.05

-17.28

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.6

0

-35.29

0

-17.49

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.49

-0.27

-0.43

0.05

0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.09

-0.02

-2.82

0

-1.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10,800

-2,600

-1,78,550

6.08

-3,319.23

PBDTM(%)

-10,900

-2,700

-1,78,600

5.21

-3,321.15

PATM(%)

-10,900

-2,700

-1,78,600

4.34

-3,323.07

