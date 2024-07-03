LCC Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.01
0.01
0.02
1.15
0.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
0.01
0.02
1.15
0.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
1.13
0.01
0.07
Total Income
0.01
0.04
1.15
1.16
0.58
Total Expenditure
1.09
0.3
36.86
1.09
17.85
PBIDT
-1.08
-0.26
-35.71
0.07
-17.26
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
-1.09
-0.27
-35.72
0.06
-17.27
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.09
-0.27
-35.72
0.05
-17.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.09
-0.27
-35.72
0.05
-17.28
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.6
0
-35.29
0
-17.49
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.49
-0.27
-0.43
0.05
0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.09
-0.02
-2.82
0
-1.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10,800
-2,600
-1,78,550
6.08
-3,319.23
PBDTM(%)
-10,900
-2,700
-1,78,600
5.21
-3,321.15
PATM(%)
-10,900
-2,700
-1,78,600
4.34
-3,323.07
