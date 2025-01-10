iifl-logo-icon 1
LCC Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

9.04
(-0.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.32

25.32

25.32

25.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.49

30.83

31.48

32.21

Net Worth

2.83

56.15

56.8

57.53

Minority Interest

Debt

2.93

3.15

2.88

2.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.76

59.3

59.68

60.23

Fixed Assets

0.38

1.81

1.86

1.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.37

19.33

19.33

19.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.99

37.71

38.26

38.98

Inventories

0

0.11

0.11

0.11

Inventory Days

2,230.55

Sundry Debtors

3.98

19.43

19.64

20.34

Debtor Days

4,12,450

Other Current Assets

1.13

20.5

20.67

20.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.91

-1.03

-0.96

-0.84

Creditor Days

17,033.33

Other Current Liabilities

-1.21

-1.3

-1.2

-1.07

Cash

0.03

0.45

0.23

0.01

Total Assets

5.77

59.3

59.68

60.23

