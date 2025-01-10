LCC Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.32
25.32
25.32
25.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.49
30.83
31.48
32.21
Net Worth
2.83
56.15
56.8
57.53
Minority Interest
Debt
2.93
3.15
2.88
2.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.76
59.3
59.68
60.23
Fixed Assets
0.38
1.81
1.86
1.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.37
19.33
19.33
19.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.99
37.71
38.26
38.98
Inventories
0
0.11
0.11
0.11
Inventory Days
2,230.55
Sundry Debtors
3.98
19.43
19.64
20.34
Debtor Days
4,12,450
Other Current Assets
1.13
20.5
20.67
20.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.91
-1.03
-0.96
-0.84
Creditor Days
17,033.33
Other Current Liabilities
-1.21
-1.3
-1.2
-1.07
Cash
0.03
0.45
0.23
0.01
Total Assets
5.77
59.3
59.68
60.23
