|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.01
10.59
11.03
10.05
yoy growth (%)
-99.83
-3.95
9.79
10.94
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
0
0.04
0.12
0.42
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.56
-0.53
-0.54
As % of sales
1,713.88
5.36
4.81
5.41
Other costs
-1.17
-10
-10.5
-9.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6,542.22
94.39
95.17
95.27
Operating profit
-1.46
0.02
-0.01
-0.02
OPM
-8,156.11
0.19
-0.11
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.13
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.08
0
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.49
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.49
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.49
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
yoy growth (%)
1,083.68
5.86
-17.66
-82.26
NPM
-8,305.55
-1.19
-1.08
-1.44
