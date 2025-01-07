iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LCC Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.6
(-2.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:37 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR LCC Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.01

10.59

11.03

10.05

yoy growth (%)

-99.83

-3.95

9.79

10.94

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

0

0.04

0.12

0.42

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.56

-0.53

-0.54

As % of sales

1,713.88

5.36

4.81

5.41

Other costs

-1.17

-10

-10.5

-9.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6,542.22

94.39

95.17

95.27

Operating profit

-1.46

0.02

-0.01

-0.02

OPM

-8,156.11

0.19

-0.11

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.13

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.08

0

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.49

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.49

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.49

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

yoy growth (%)

1,083.68

5.86

-17.66

-82.26

NPM

-8,305.55

-1.19

-1.08

-1.44

LCC Infotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR LCC Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.