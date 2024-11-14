iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We pleased to submit herewith the notice of board meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial result of the company for the Qtr and half year ended on 30/09/2024. We pleased to submit herewith the standalone and consolidated financial result for the qtr and half year ended on 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We pleased to submit herewith notice of board meeting to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Result and other businesses of the company. We pleased to submit herewith Unaudited Quarterly Financial Result for Qtr. ended on June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Intimation under regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR)regulation 2015 as amended.
Board Meeting28 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we please to inform you that meeting of board of director scheduled on 28/06/2024 to appoint statutory auditor of the company We pleased to submit herewith the appointment of Statutory Auditor and company secretary of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20248 May 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We pleased to inform you that notice of board meeting scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2024 to adopt and consider Audited financial result and other business matter of the company. We pleased to submit you the Audited standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting for consider certain items of balance sheet and its accounting for financial year 2023-24 Submission of outcome of board meeting held today on 29th March 2024 to transact the business as specified in the notice of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
LCC INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We pleased to submit herewith the notice of board meeting for unaudited financial result for the qtr ended on 31.012.2023 and to consider other business of the company Please to submit herewith Unaudited financial result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

