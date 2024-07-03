iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Drone Destination Ltd Share Price

206.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:03:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High206.8
  • 52 Wk High462
  • Prev. Close211
  • Day's Low206.8
  • 52 Wk Low 117
  • Turnover (lac)12.4
  • P/E72.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)502.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Drone Destination Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

0

Prev. Close

211

Turnover(Lac.)

12.4

Day's High

206.8

Day's Low

206.8

52 Week's High

462

52 Week's Low

117

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

502.52

P/E

72.26

EPS

2.92

Divi. Yield

0

Drone Destination Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Drone Destination Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Drone Destination Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.21%

Institutions: 1.21%

Non-Institutions: 37.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Drone Destination Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.3

5

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.33

12.6

0.12

-0.09

Net Worth

61.63

17.6

0.23

0.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Drone Destination Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Drone Destination Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chirag Sharma

Director

Raminder Kumar Verma

Independent Director

Satendra Singh

Independent Director

Rajiv Ahuja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi Gupta

Executive Director

Shashi Bala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Drone Destination Ltd

Summary

Drone Destination Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Drone Destination Private Limited, on May 10, 2019. Subsequently, the company got converted into public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Drone Destination Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 issued by RoC, Delhi. The Company is a DGCA-authorized Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) offering certified training programs. After due completion of the course, the RPTO generates a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) from DGCAs Digital Sky Platform for a particular Class & Category of Drone. As on May 03, 2023, the company has trained 362 drone pilots in India for which Remote Pilot Certificate has been issued by the Company.The Company currently has three training bases at Gurugram, Chandigarh and Phulpur. The Company was co-founded by Mr. Chirag Sharma in year 2019 and co-promoted along with Ms. Shashi Bala, with a mission of skilling upcoming generation about drones in civil space & to develop new economic centres and generate large scale employment opportunities in Drone as a Service (DaaS) Industry.Further, in Oct 2020, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) got into an agreement with Company for providing DGCA-certified Drone Training. IGRUA & Drone Destination are currently imparting training at seven of its DGCA-Authorised Drone Training Bases in Gurugram, Bangalore, Gwalior, Kangra, Coimbatore, Madurai and Bho
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Drone Destination Ltd share price today?

The Drone Destination Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Drone Destination Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Drone Destination Ltd is ₹502.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Drone Destination Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Drone Destination Ltd is 72.26 and 8.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Drone Destination Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Drone Destination Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Drone Destination Ltd is ₹117 and ₹462 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Drone Destination Ltd?

Drone Destination Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 44.77%, 6 Month at -48.57%, 3 Month at -11.12% and 1 Month at 3.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Drone Destination Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Drone Destination Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.30 %
Institutions - 2.98 %
Public - 35.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Drone Destination Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.