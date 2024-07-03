Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹211
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.4
Day's High₹206.8
Day's Low₹206.8
52 Week's High₹462
52 Week's Low₹117
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)502.52
P/E72.26
EPS2.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.3
5
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.33
12.6
0.12
-0.09
Net Worth
61.63
17.6
0.23
0.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chirag Sharma
Director
Raminder Kumar Verma
Independent Director
Satendra Singh
Independent Director
Rajiv Ahuja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi Gupta
Executive Director
Shashi Bala
Reports by Drone Destination Ltd
Summary
Drone Destination Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Drone Destination Private Limited, on May 10, 2019. Subsequently, the company got converted into public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Drone Destination Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 issued by RoC, Delhi. The Company is a DGCA-authorized Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) offering certified training programs. After due completion of the course, the RPTO generates a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) from DGCAs Digital Sky Platform for a particular Class & Category of Drone. As on May 03, 2023, the company has trained 362 drone pilots in India for which Remote Pilot Certificate has been issued by the Company.The Company currently has three training bases at Gurugram, Chandigarh and Phulpur. The Company was co-founded by Mr. Chirag Sharma in year 2019 and co-promoted along with Ms. Shashi Bala, with a mission of skilling upcoming generation about drones in civil space & to develop new economic centres and generate large scale employment opportunities in Drone as a Service (DaaS) Industry.Further, in Oct 2020, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) got into an agreement with Company for providing DGCA-certified Drone Training. IGRUA & Drone Destination are currently imparting training at seven of its DGCA-Authorised Drone Training Bases in Gurugram, Bangalore, Gwalior, Kangra, Coimbatore, Madurai and Bho
The Drone Destination Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Drone Destination Ltd is ₹502.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Drone Destination Ltd is 72.26 and 8.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Drone Destination Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Drone Destination Ltd is ₹117 and ₹462 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Drone Destination Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 44.77%, 6 Month at -48.57%, 3 Month at -11.12% and 1 Month at 3.99%.
