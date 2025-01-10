Drone Destination Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.3
5
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.33
12.6
0.12
-0.09
Net Worth
61.63
17.6
0.23
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
3.98
1.59
1.51
0.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.61
19.22
1.74
0.57
Fixed Assets
15.35
5.33
0.72
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
28.54
3.62
0.59
0.19
Inventories
2.55
0.29
0.31
0.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19
6.67
0.26
0.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.4
1.02
1.06
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-5.21
-1.48
-0.53
-0.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.2
-2.88
-0.51
-0.06
Cash
21.42
10.29
0.41
0.09
Total Assets
65.63
19.24
1.75
0.58
