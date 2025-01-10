iifl-logo-icon 1
Drone Destination Ltd Balance Sheet

190.8
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.3

5

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.33

12.6

0.12

-0.09

Net Worth

61.63

17.6

0.23

0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

3.98

1.59

1.51

0.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.61

19.22

1.74

0.57

Fixed Assets

15.35

5.33

0.72

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.32

0

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

28.54

3.62

0.59

0.19

Inventories

2.55

0.29

0.31

0.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

19

6.67

0.26

0.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.4

1.02

1.06

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-5.21

-1.48

-0.53

-0.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.2

-2.88

-0.51

-0.06

Cash

21.42

10.29

0.41

0.09

Total Assets

65.63

19.24

1.75

0.58

