We wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED ( the Company ) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th April, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, inter-alia shall consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, including through a preferential issue of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard.