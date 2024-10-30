iifl-logo-icon 1
Drone Destination Ltd Board Meeting

Drone Destinatio CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Drone Destination Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting21 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 21, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 10, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Drone Destination Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
We wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED ( the Company ) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th April, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, inter-alia shall consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, including through a preferential issue of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard.

