|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Drone Destination Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Drone Destination Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|We wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED ( the Company ) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th April, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, inter-alia shall consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, including through a preferential issue of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.