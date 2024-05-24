To the Members of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED

(Formerly known as Drone Destination Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED (Formerly known as Drone Destination Private Limited), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matters

We draw attention to the following notes to the financial statements:

Note 14 Trade Receivables (Unbilled Revenue)

Largely pertains to the Govt related activities undertaken through third parties. Whilst the company has finished work in its scope, but the third parties have requested for billing only after onward acceptance by Government bodies. Since the technology is new and the government bodies are checking and finalizing the accuracy and completeness of data with comparison to actual physical map records available with the government departments being the reason that they are able to process and approve data rather slowly. Management is confident, the same will be billed and approved in the coming year and complete payment will be realized. The management should take appropriate steps for final approval and billing.

Our opinion on the financial statements above, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

The Companys Annual Report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matter specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the comments required to be given under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, refer to our separate unqualified report in “Annexure B”.

g) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down u/s 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall not directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall not, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year under audit by the company.

vi. (a) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1, 2023 and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For G A M S & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No.: N500094) Sd/- CA S. C. Singhal (Partner) (Membership No.: 088157) Place: New Delhi Date: 24/05/2024 UDIN: 24088157BKGTBH6000

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our Report of even date to the members of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no title deeds of the immovable properties as disclosed in the financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year end.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, as per the information provided by the management no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory of spares has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed at the time of physical verification;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has provided security to Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against rented premises.

(a) The aggregate amount of such security is 15 Lakhs and the balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet date as at 31.03.2024 is 15 Lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the security has been provided interest free to the KMP and is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loans or advances in the nature of loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no such amount overdue.+

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Consequently, clause (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, the company has complied with the same.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits, to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, are applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to maintain cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no material statutory dues in arrears as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) There are no Dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes with the related authorities.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b)The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has obtained term loans during the year under audit and the same were applied for the purpose these loans were obtained.

(d)There are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) During the year under audit, the company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the money raised during the year by the way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) has been applied for the purposes for which it is raised.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Consequently, clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b)No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) As per the details and information provided by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints which have been received; (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The report of the Internal Auditor for the year were considered by us for statutory audit purposes.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a)The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934);

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

(d)As per the information and details provided by the management, the Group has no CIC as part of the Group;

(xvii) The company has incurred no cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) Section 135(5) of the said Act is not applicable to the company for year under audit.

(xxi) The companies financial statements are standalone financials; no consolidated financials are applicable.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DRONE DESTINATION LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.