|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Apr 2024
|15 May 2024
|Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 19, 2024. Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/04/2024) Drone Destination Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 15, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024) Drone Destination Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 15, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.