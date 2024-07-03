Drone Destination Ltd Summary

Drone Destination Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Drone Destination Private Limited, on May 10, 2019. Subsequently, the company got converted into public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Drone Destination Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 issued by RoC, Delhi. The Company is a DGCA-authorized Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) offering certified training programs. After due completion of the course, the RPTO generates a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) from DGCAs Digital Sky Platform for a particular Class & Category of Drone. As on May 03, 2023, the company has trained 362 drone pilots in India for which Remote Pilot Certificate has been issued by the Company.The Company currently has three training bases at Gurugram, Chandigarh and Phulpur. The Company was co-founded by Mr. Chirag Sharma in year 2019 and co-promoted along with Ms. Shashi Bala, with a mission of skilling upcoming generation about drones in civil space & to develop new economic centres and generate large scale employment opportunities in Drone as a Service (DaaS) Industry.Further, in Oct 2020, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) got into an agreement with Company for providing DGCA-certified Drone Training. IGRUA & Drone Destination are currently imparting training at seven of its DGCA-Authorised Drone Training Bases in Gurugram, Bangalore, Gwalior, Kangra, Coimbatore, Madurai and Bhopal. As on May 03, 2023 the company along with IGRUA has trained932 drone pilots in India.Apart from these, the Company became the first Drone Training Partner of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in Oct 22 and offer joint certification on various drone-related application courses through NSDCs Skill India Portal. Through the association, it further offer skill loans with assistance of banking partners to make training affordable and easily accessible for aspiring drone pilots.In 2022, the Company signed an MOU with Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for establishing Remote Pilot Training Organisation at IFFCOs Phulpur Manufacturing Unit to propel Kisan Drone Training. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Issue of 62,70,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.