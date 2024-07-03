Summary

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Moxsh Overseas Educon Private Limited dated May 02, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2022 and consequently upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2022.The Company is an Edu-Medi Tech company engaged in the business of offering diverse and cohesive learning solutions, counselling and mobility services to students aspiring to pursue medical studies (MBBS) in India or abroad under the brand MOKSH. Under the student mobility services, the Company provide advisory to students for their medical career planning and execution.The Company is a digitally native, technology led business, providing online learning program (test preparation) for medical entrance examinations, NEET-UG and for medicos (i.e. medical aspirants or graduates of a medical school) to appear for medical licensing examination, such as USMLE, PLAB, DHA, NeXT, FMGE etc, under the brand MOKSH Academy (healthcare academy). Based in Mumbai, as of August 31, 2022 it had presence across 23 touch points in India, of which it has presence in 18 cities through franchisee arrangements and with their registered and branch offices in 5 cities viz Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.Under their student mobi

