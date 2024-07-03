Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹39.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.26
Day's High₹39.5
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹57.15
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹11.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
0.36
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.91
10.16
1.11
0.29
Net Worth
10.15
12.4
1.47
0.35
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
10.64
12.43
10.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.64
12.43
10.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.04
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhananjay Jaichand Shah
Whole-time Director
Priti Dhananjay Shah
Whole-time Director
Brijesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Mohit Vanawat
Independent Director
Subhasis Ghosh
Independent Director
Nareshkumar Prajapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivam Urmaliya
Reports by Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd
Summary
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Moxsh Overseas Educon Private Limited dated May 02, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2022 and consequently upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2022.The Company is an Edu-Medi Tech company engaged in the business of offering diverse and cohesive learning solutions, counselling and mobility services to students aspiring to pursue medical studies (MBBS) in India or abroad under the brand MOKSH. Under the student mobility services, the Company provide advisory to students for their medical career planning and execution.The Company is a digitally native, technology led business, providing online learning program (test preparation) for medical entrance examinations, NEET-UG and for medicos (i.e. medical aspirants or graduates of a medical school) to appear for medical licensing examination, such as USMLE, PLAB, DHA, NeXT, FMGE etc, under the brand MOKSH Academy (healthcare academy). Based in Mumbai, as of August 31, 2022 it had presence across 23 touch points in India, of which it has presence in 18 cities through franchisee arrangements and with their registered and branch offices in 5 cities viz Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.Under their student mobi
The Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is ₹35.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is 0 and 3.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is ₹27 and ₹57.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.18%, 1 Year at 32.27%, 6 Month at 16.59%, 3 Month at -21.74% and 1 Month at -1.63%.
