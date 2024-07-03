iifl-logo-icon 1
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Share Price

39.5
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:31 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.5
  • Day's High39.5
  • 52 Wk High57.15
  • Prev. Close39.35
  • Day's Low39.5
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)1.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 37.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.24

2.24

0.36

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.91

10.16

1.11

0.29

Net Worth

10.15

12.4

1.47

0.35

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

10.64

12.43

10.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.64

12.43

10.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.04

0.01

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhananjay Jaichand Shah

Whole-time Director

Priti Dhananjay Shah

Whole-time Director

Brijesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Mohit Vanawat

Independent Director

Subhasis Ghosh

Independent Director

Nareshkumar Prajapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivam Urmaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd

Summary

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Moxsh Overseas Educon Private Limited dated May 02, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2022 and consequently upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2022.The Company is an Edu-Medi Tech company engaged in the business of offering diverse and cohesive learning solutions, counselling and mobility services to students aspiring to pursue medical studies (MBBS) in India or abroad under the brand MOKSH. Under the student mobility services, the Company provide advisory to students for their medical career planning and execution.The Company is a digitally native, technology led business, providing online learning program (test preparation) for medical entrance examinations, NEET-UG and for medicos (i.e. medical aspirants or graduates of a medical school) to appear for medical licensing examination, such as USMLE, PLAB, DHA, NeXT, FMGE etc, under the brand MOKSH Academy (healthcare academy). Based in Mumbai, as of August 31, 2022 it had presence across 23 touch points in India, of which it has presence in 18 cities through franchisee arrangements and with their registered and branch offices in 5 cities viz Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.Under their student mobi
Company FAQs

What is the Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd share price today?

The Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is ₹35.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is 0 and 3.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is ₹27 and ₹57.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd?

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.18%, 1 Year at 32.27%, 6 Month at 16.59%, 3 Month at -21.74% and 1 Month at -1.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.57 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
