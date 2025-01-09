Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
0.36
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.91
10.16
1.11
0.29
Net Worth
10.15
12.4
1.47
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3.31
1.69
0.44
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.08
0.12
0.04
Total Liabilities
13.53
14.17
2.03
0.39
Fixed Assets
3.46
2.12
1.61
1.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.61
0.07
0.04
0.01
Networking Capital
8.06
9.54
0.22
-0.73
Inventories
0
0.23
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.97
7.06
2.16
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.17
4.05
0.94
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
-0.59
-0.47
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.58
-1.21
-2.41
-0.84
Cash
1.38
2.43
0.15
0.04
Total Assets
13.52
14.17
2.03
0.38
No Record Found
