Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Balance Sheet

38.8
(-1.77%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.24

2.24

0.36

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.91

10.16

1.11

0.29

Net Worth

10.15

12.4

1.47

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

3.31

1.69

0.44

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.04

Total Liabilities

13.53

14.17

2.03

0.39

Fixed Assets

3.46

2.12

1.61

1.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.61

0.07

0.04

0.01

Networking Capital

8.06

9.54

0.22

-0.73

Inventories

0

0.23

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.97

7.06

2.16

0.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.17

4.05

0.94

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.5

-0.59

-0.47

-0.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.58

-1.21

-2.41

-0.84

Cash

1.38

2.43

0.15

0.04

Total Assets

13.52

14.17

2.03

0.38

