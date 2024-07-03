Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2.78
7.86
7.19
5.24
9.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.78
7.86
7.19
5.24
9.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.03
0.04
0
0
Total Income
3.11
7.88
7.23
5.24
9.17
Total Expenditure
5.79
7.17
5.44
4.96
5.68
PBIDT
-2.67
0.72
1.79
0.28
3.5
Interest
0.15
0.16
0.13
0.1
0.01
PBDT
-2.82
0.56
1.66
0.18
3.49
Depreciation
0.31
0.3
0.24
0.19
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.08
0.09
0.49
0.02
0.37
Deferred Tax
-0.54
-0.02
-0.07
-0.06
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.52
0.19
1
0.04
2.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.52
0.19
1
0.04
2.92
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.48
0.19
1
0.04
2.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.23
0.83
6.41
0.24
81.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
0.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-96.04
9.16
24.89
5.34
38.16
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-90.64
2.41
13.9
0.76
31.84
