Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Half Yearly Results

39.5
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2.78

7.86

7.19

5.24

9.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.78

7.86

7.19

5.24

9.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.03

0.04

0

0

Total Income

3.11

7.88

7.23

5.24

9.17

Total Expenditure

5.79

7.17

5.44

4.96

5.68

PBIDT

-2.67

0.72

1.79

0.28

3.5

Interest

0.15

0.16

0.13

0.1

0.01

PBDT

-2.82

0.56

1.66

0.18

3.49

Depreciation

0.31

0.3

0.24

0.19

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.08

0.09

0.49

0.02

0.37

Deferred Tax

-0.54

-0.02

-0.07

-0.06

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.52

0.19

1

0.04

2.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.52

0.19

1

0.04

2.92

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.04

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.48

0.19

1

0.04

2.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.23

0.83

6.41

0.24

81.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

0.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-96.04

9.16

24.89

5.34

38.16

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-90.64

2.41

13.9

0.76

31.84

