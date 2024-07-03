Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Summary

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Moxsh Overseas Educon Private Limited dated May 02, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2022 and consequently upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2022.The Company is an Edu-Medi Tech company engaged in the business of offering diverse and cohesive learning solutions, counselling and mobility services to students aspiring to pursue medical studies (MBBS) in India or abroad under the brand MOKSH. Under the student mobility services, the Company provide advisory to students for their medical career planning and execution.The Company is a digitally native, technology led business, providing online learning program (test preparation) for medical entrance examinations, NEET-UG and for medicos (i.e. medical aspirants or graduates of a medical school) to appear for medical licensing examination, such as USMLE, PLAB, DHA, NeXT, FMGE etc, under the brand MOKSH Academy (healthcare academy). Based in Mumbai, as of August 31, 2022 it had presence across 23 touch points in India, of which it has presence in 18 cities through franchisee arrangements and with their registered and branch offices in 5 cities viz Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.Under their student mobility services, the Company recruited over 685 students to various foreign medical universities and under healthcare academy services, the Company has presently served over 580 students. Besides, it has integrated different services throughout the journey of a student aspiring to pursue medical studies from entering into UG level course till settling down as a practicing physician or pursuing PG program (Specialist). For selecting a university abroad, a student has to consider various factors such as cost and scholarships, acceptability and eligibility, campus, placement and jobs. The student mobility services covers the entire journey of a student pursuing medical studies abroad right from selecting the university till post arrival services, such as airport pick up at destination, landing arrangements to reach the hostel, local health insurance coverage, resident permit extension, registration with local authorities, facilitating accommodation, student to university contract, settle students in a new country.The Company had under the student mobility services ventured into non-medical stream such as Engineering, Business, Economics etc. by entering into student placement arrangement with universities in unconventional non-English speaking geographies of Europe. As of August 31, 2022 it has further entered into over contracts with 6 international universities from Lithuania, Croatia, Latvia and Malaysia.Under the healthcare academy, Company online learning model comprises recorded videos and online live instructor led learning mode. As of August 31, 2022 the Company has a faculty team of 45 members comprising of 11 medical specialists having post graduate level degree responsible for handling the medical coaching and providing time-to-time counselling to medical aspirants; over 20 mentors working as Academic Medical Advisor (AMA) on caseto-case basis and around 8 licensed physicians working as content reviewers on contractual basis under their healthcare academy services. In 2021, the Company launched a NEET Predictor Application on Google Playstore named MOXSH Career Planner.In 2022, a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Meduclinic Healthcare Private Limited was formed on February 16, 2022.The Company came out with a Public Issue during December, 2022 by raising Rs. 10.42 Crores through Fresh Issue.