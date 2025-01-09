Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Overview: Student Mobility Business:

(I) Medicine course 2024:

For healthcare careers, the number of students going abroad to pursue MBBS equivalent degrees in countries such as Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Nepal should grow in 2024 due to a jump in numbers of NEET UG aspirants from 20.87 lac in 2023 to around 24 lac in 2024. The number of seats allocated to medical counseling by MCC in this year will be around 110,000 only. While 50% of these are low-cost government medical colleges offered to the top 2.5% meritorious in NEET UG exam while the balance 50% at private medical colleges costs more than INR 75 Lacs. Accordingly, hardly 5% of the medical aspirants are able to access education in India forcing Indian students who have lower merit or lower budget to choose to study medicine abroad in countries such as Russia, Georgia, Serbia, China, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan etc. The NTA Scam and the confusion in the NEET UG exam in 2024 led to a delay of 70 days in the decision making by the students. The state level counselling for the seat allocation by MCC which usually gets completed in July will be done in the month of Sept, 2024 due to the supposedly scam.

A huge number of global universities are approved by National Medical Commission (NMC). Currently, an estimated 57,000 Indian students are in the process of becoming a doctor in 11 different countries. Additionally around 13,000 students study in 5 countries such as Philippines, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova etc. MOKSH student mobility division has been in this industry since last 12 years and is one of the most reputed brands in India with 5% market share where it operates as given below.

Sr. No. Country Universities Budget (INR)* Students 1 Russia / China 100 25 - 30 Lacs 18,000 2 Kazakhstan 10 25-30 Lacs 9,000 3 Kyrgyzstan 12 25-30 Lacs 12,000 4 Georgia / Bangladesh 50 35 - 40 Lacs 14,000 5 Nepal / Serbia / Egypt 15 40 - 50 Lacs 3,400 6 European Union 7 70 - 80 Lacs 500 7 USA via Caribbean 3 100 - 250 Lacs 100 8 Others 25 25-30 Lacs 13,000 TOTAL 70,000

*Budget includes tuition fees, Hostel, Food and other living expenditure

(II) Online Academy:

• FMGE : Major Problem faced by students choosing MBBS Abroad Program

The students choosing to go abroad have to appear for a License Exam namely FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Exam) if they wish to practise as a registered physician. After spending 6 years of studying and a huge amount towards fees and living cost, an average of 80% of the doctors failed to qualify in FMGE! The result of the last 10 years are given in the below table.

MOKSH Academy trains the students for this exam during their journey of MBBS abroad so that they are ready for the exam right from the beginning. For this, the company has launched an App on Android and iOS system accessed by hundreds of students. This market of FMGE is around INR 500 Crores, almost double that of counseling and placing the students abroad for MBBS (Around Rs. 250 Crores!) MOKSH is the only Indian company in this category providing both the services.

As per the new regulation published by NMC (National Medical Commission), the medical students being inducted in 2024 will also need to appear for such license exam. Around 3.7 Lac students currently study in 700+ medical colleges. With this change in rules, FMGE is renamed as NExT (National Exit Test) for doctors.

Further, the NEET PG for MD / MS seat in India, the students performance in NExT will be considered as the criteria. Accordingly, NExT is announced as license exam for MBBS along with entrance exam for MD / MS in India.

NEET PG coaching is around INR 600 Crore market with 3 major competitors such as Marrow, DAIMS and Prepladder sharing the revenues. With the introduction of NExT for medical students in India, MOKSH Academy is aiming to launch the product in India on 1st Jan, 2025 and take a pie of this market share.

• Rising demand of USMLE & PLAB:

The real value, ROI and respect sought by the doctors is at PG level and is not available for MBBS degree holders in the market. However, the ratio of UG to PG medical seats in India is highly skewed in low-cost government medical colleges while the cost of a medical PG in private medical colleges is extremely high. While India produces 110,000 medical graduates, the government medical PG seats are only 16,000! This has led to alternative routes for the medical graduates to shift to US and UK market for their post graduate studies. It is estimated that around 10% of the Indian medical aspirants (Around 30,000) prepare for USMLE and finally around 10,000 students appear for the exam annually. This market opportunity of INR 1,000 Cr. In India needs to be fully tapped by MOKSH Academy.

(III) Study in EU at Indian cost:

With rising aspiration, career orientations and rising income, it has emerged as the 2nd largest country opting for higher education purpose with around 772,000 Indian students going abroad in 2022 to study. Around 80% of the student mobility from India happens for the Masters level. In the next decades to come, the company envisages exponential market growth in student flow to low-cost European countries at the Bachelor level.

For nonmedical careers, for the last 3 decades, the student going abroad has constantly been increasing constantly. The major countries experiencing growth has been English speaking countries such as USA, UK, Australia and Canada wherein more than 6.50 Lac students went from India in 2023. However, the geopolitical and global economic situation has changed forcing new visa regime. The diplomatic problems with Canada and weak economic situation leading to low job market in UK is slowly forcing the students to shift their attention to study in Europe. MOKSH has launched study in Europe and has successfully got several students placed in various universities.

With the rising purchasing power of parents and highly aspirational students, the urge to study abroad among the youth is constantly increasing. However almost 90% of the Indian students prefer to go to English speaking countries. Most of the students looking to study abroad have immigration as their main motive in order to earn better in a better environment. Employment opportunities with basic salary scale in developed countries of EU and English-speaking countries are far better than in India.

The students choose to go to English speaking countries instead of EU is mainly due to:

- The high acceptability of the countries due to trend, promotions and flow

- Comfort with the English language

- Clear career road map of post study work visa and salary scale

- Huge promotions by agents due to high commission offered by the universities

- Easy availability of education loan

With the rising cost of education in India, there is a huge possibility of expanding the number of students who can now study in Europe since the cost of tuition fees in private institutions in India almost matches with the cost to study in Europe at the public universities. Further, the trend till now in India was to go abroad at Masters level. However, in the last decade there is a growing trend to pursue even UG courses as well. Accordingly, MOKSH has signed several agreements with European universities providing Bachelor and Masters level programs in non-medical area such as engineering, humanities, business, management, economics and finance. The countries chosen for these are all in European Union (EU) zone providing high quality education and huge employment opportunities at a better salary scale. The popular countries in EU would be Germany, France, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary and Austria. This opportunity offers very low competition leading to higher profitability.

Those having low budget suiting Indian students at UG level can now study in Europe opening a huge business opportunity for MOKSH mobility division. An estimated 60,000 students go to EU countries and can be expanded to 3 times making it a market of INR 500 Crores comfortably.

(IV) Market Opportunity:

Sr. No. Product Market Size % in 2025 Amount (Cr) 1 MBBS Abroad INR 250 Cr 3% INR 7.50 2 Study in Europe INR 500 Cr 1% INR 5.00 3 NExT / USMLE Abroad INR 300 Cr 1% INR 3 .00 4 NExT India INR 300 Cr 1% INR 3.00 5 NExT PG INR 650 Cr 1% INR 6.50 6 USMLE INR 700 Cr 2% INR 14.00 7 MRCP INR 350 Cr 1% INR 3.50 TOTAL INR 1600 Cr INR 42.00

Company Overview:

In order to tap this huge market, the company is operating in 3 different but highly complementing segments. While it started the journey by providing options to the students to become doctors, it is now coaching thousands of medical aspirants in 7 different countries including India. Further, it aims to launch Indias first chain of primary healthcare clinics with an innovation of "Edu-Clinics" operated by doctors.

Changing the Medical abroad product offering:

The company has evolved as the sole provider of dual services of career counseling & advising medical aspirants to study medicine abroad under MOKSH brand along with preparation of the students for their global medical license exams under MOKSH Academy brand by ed tech division. This unique positioning in the market has allowed distinguishing the brand from other education agents. While average revenue per student for an education agent is no more than INR 150,000, in case of MOKSH it crosses INR 325,000 creation of a profitable business case justifying CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost).

Innovation in License exam Test Prep:

The medical education provided to the students at the colleges is conceptual while the license exam leading to practice is based on the application of the theory. The success in such exam technology platform providing individual learning opportunities along with progress tracking and constant assessment by the mentors. MOKSH Academy has developed a unique technology as well as methodology allowing it to become responsible for the student success.

The ed-tech division under MOKSH Academy provides global medical license preparation solution to students from medical colleges across India. It has emerged as one of the most expensive and premium category products in the market selling at double the cost of a well-established US based competition. It enjoys 100% pass out rates from the academy in USMLE.

The acceptance of any brand in the test prep segment is based on the successful careers created by it. It generally takes 3 years of incubation and 2 years of producing success stories. MOKSH Academy division was launched in 2018 and has passed colorfully through this fire test and is poised to grow.

Launch of EU countries for non-medical courses:

MOKSH signed contracts with various universities and have launched the services to guide and place the students in EU countries for non-medical courses. It is expecting to place around 100 students successfully. Further the product involves concept sales and market creation leading to a requirement of a channel leading to B2B sales to reach to cater to the large demand. Since every student who is studying in India can afford such courses, it has opened a huge new market for companys student mobility division.

Tapping the huge market:

The company has taken initiatives to tap the huge market potential of student mobility and coaching by various strategies. It has launched different brands and marketed in across India for these products. The company approaches the large market and is tapping through strategic steps taken in various directions such as Retail, Channel and Institution sales.

Brand Service Positioning Status MOKSH Student counseling Career orientation Added Non-Medical courses MOKSH Academy Online Test Prep Study goal oriented 50% of company revenues Studium Healthcare edu- clinics Convert to Hybrid Launched in the market

The company has well trained pool of counselors at its "All India Counseling Center" at Bhopal as well as at various branches across India. The digital marketing and SEO efforts at the company lead to around 50,000 inquiries related with career counseling to study abroad for various courses. These inquiries are handled by the subject experts on B2C basis.

Currently, the sales of all the products are handled from the Bhopal center centrally on B2C basis. The training of all the counselors for the branches across India takes place at this center which is operated by the whole time director Mr. Brijesh Sharma.

Channel - B2B Sales:

With student mobility and Academy products being sold and delivered for the last 12 years in India, the natural step for the company is to expand the volumes by tapping into unorganized sector of small education agents spread across India and various other countries. MOKSH has launched its own B2B global technology platform under the brand name of XERA. The applications from various agents from India, Dubai, and Qatar had started in 2023 and added further to Srilanka,Germany making it a rare Indian company to go global.

Institutional Sales:

The company has signed an agreement with University of Georgia in Tbilisi to provide USMLE Step 1 and Step 2CK test preparation course to the students opting for the same. Accordingly, the university has launched Integrated American Medicine Program consisting of their standard medicine course integrating MOKSH Academy USMLE coaching. This has allowed the company to open a whole new market to tie up with other Indian & global medical colleges & universities to sign institutional contract to enhance the revenues and penetrate the market further.

The management has signed an exclusive contract to place Indian students to Kokshetau State University in Kazakhstan. The university has agreed to launch Integrated NExT Batch in which every student will get access to MOKSH Academy platform to prepare for the exit exam. The company has decided to add its presence here after proper inspection of the university, its infrastructure and quality of education along with hospital affiliations before introducing the university into this market. Further, it offers a huge opportunity and license exam preparation along with UG level MBBS degree.

Diversifying into Healthcare delivery:

The company is looking to diversify into technology driven healthcare industry in 3 rd quarter of 2025. Accordingly, it has launched a 100% owned subsidiary namely Meduclinic Healthcare Private Limited which is creating edu-clinics under the brand name of "Studium" in various cities wherever a medical college exists. Each of these Studium consists of 3 sections namely, counseling, centrally connected digital classroom and a primary healthcare clinic to serve the patients. The company has 5 such centers of its own and signed 14 franchisee agreements with experienced doctors to open such centers.

Simultaneously, the company will be investing to develop the technology related with healthcare opening a huge market potential in India.