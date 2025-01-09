To the Members of Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited (formerly known as Moxsh Overseas Educon Private Limited),

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of MOXSH OVERSEAS EDUCON LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued there and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its losses, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition: Our audit procedures in relation to revenue recognition includes the following: Revenue is one of the key performance indicators of the Company and there could be a risk that revenue is recognized in the incorrect period or before the control has been transferred to the customer. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance with the policies in terms of applicable accounting standards. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls around revenue recognition. • Verified customer registration forms, invoices raised on sample basis. • Assessing journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items not already covered by our audit testing • Evaluated managements assessment of the impact on revenue recognition and consequential impact on the provisions on receivables.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our auditor otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The company did not have any long term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by Company;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Sanjay Rane & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 121089W/W100878 CA Abhijeet Deshmukh Partner Membership No.: 129145 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24129145BKAJZI9725

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013

(i) (a)

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner on yearly basis. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the company does not own any immovable property. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not hold any inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, during any point of time of the year, the company has availed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and as such the quarterly returns or statements were not required to be filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions. Cash Credit facility was availed from ICICI Bank Ltd. and the amount was disbursed on March 28, 2024. Accordingly, based on the terms of the sanction letter dated March 16, 2024, the Company was not required to submit quarterly statement of current assets to the bank for securities provided till March 2024 and as such, the disclosure is not required to be made. (in)

(a) The Company had provided advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiary amounting to Rs. 121.50 lakhs during the last financial year i.e. F.Y.2022-23. However, the said purpose of expansion plan to create various Studiums could not be crystalized by the subsidiary. As such, the same has been transferred in the books of the Company and presented under Long term Loans & Advances as Capital Advances given to various vendors for procurement of Property, Plant & Equipment (Refer Note 15 of the standalone financial statements).

(Amount in INR thousands)

Particulars Loans and advances Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Related parties - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Related parties (including interest receivable on such loans) - -

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of grant of all the above-mentioned loans & advances and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) On the basis of the information and explanations provided to us, in respect of the above loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated by the company as the loans and advances are repayable on demand.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans and advances are repayable on demand. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) On the basis of the information and explanations provided to us, in respect of the above loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated by the company as the loans and advances are repayable on demand. Hence, reporting under clause (iii) (e) is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company had granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand during the last year. However, the same has been transferred to the Company as detailed above and there is no amount outstanding at the year end.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans to its directors and as such it was not required to comply with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act.

Further, the Company had granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand during the last year. However, the same has been transferred to the Company as detailed above and there is no amount outstanding at the year end. As such, the provisions of 186 of the Act in respect to the loans and investments were complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Thus, reporting paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Books of Accounts, amounts deducted/accrued in the Books of Accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, Employees State Insurance and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Sales tax, Wealth tax, Excise duty and Customs duty. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, Employees State Insurance, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax or goods and service tax or provident fund or Employees State Insurance or cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no instances of transactions not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of any loans or borrowings from banks. The Company does not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information provided to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, there were no term loans availed by the Company during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) Based on audit procedures and as per explanations provided to us, there are no instances of whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and business activities.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) In our opinion and as per the explanations provided to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company did not have average net profits during the three immediately preceding financial year and therefore was not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

For Sanjay Rane & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 121089W/W100878 CA. Abhijeet Deshmukh Partner Membership No.: 129145 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24129145BKAJZI9725

Annexure B to The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.