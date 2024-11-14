|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MOXSH OVERSEAS EDUCON LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|To consider bonus issue of equity shares Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 03, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 3 : 1, i.e 3 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
