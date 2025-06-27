Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35
10
10
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
374.05
209.97
95.88
36.04
Net Worth
409.05
219.97
105.88
36.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
472.97
263.54
111.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
472.97
263.54
111.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
44.87
3.23
1.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
196.65
|0
|1,463
|7.55
|0
|9.59
|101.88
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
83.54
|203.76
|1,344.99
|-0.48
|0
|5.27
|4.35
Lucent Industries Ltd
821.75
|0
|1,232.63
|0.99
|0
|4.52
|10.08
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
89.42
|0
|483.75
|-14.31
|0
|60.78
|47.36
CP Capital Limited
CPCAP
159.1
|7.12
|289.45
|8.83
|1.89
|14.57
|283.99
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikash Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manish Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Pinky Agarwal
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Anuj Saraswat
Independent Director
Payal Bafna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kashish Arora
Wing A 3rd Flr Constantia Bldg,
11 Dr.UN.Brahmachari St SS Sar,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: +91 33 3544 1515
Website: http://www.crizac.com
Email: compliance@crizac.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Crizac Ltd
