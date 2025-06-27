iifl-logo
Crizac Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Crizac Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Crizac Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jun, 2025|12:00 PM
Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crizac Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35

10

10

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

374.05

209.97

95.88

36.04

Net Worth

409.05

219.97

105.88

36.06

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

472.97

263.54

111.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

472.97

263.54

111.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

44.87

3.23

1.05

Crizac Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

196.65

01,4637.5509.59101.88

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

83.54

203.761,344.99-0.4805.274.35

Lucent Industries Ltd

821.75

01,232.630.9904.5210.08

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

89.42

0483.75-14.31060.7847.36

CP Capital Limited

CPCAP

159.1

7.12289.458.831.8914.57283.99

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crizac Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikash Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manish Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Pinky Agarwal

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Anuj Saraswat

Independent Director

Payal Bafna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kashish Arora

Registered Office

Wing A 3rd Flr Constantia Bldg,

11 Dr.UN.Brahmachari St SS Sar,

West Bengal - 700017

Tel: +91 33 3544 1515

Website: http://www.crizac.com

Email: compliance@crizac.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Crizac Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Crizac Ltd share price today?

The Crizac Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Crizac Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crizac Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crizac Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crizac Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crizac Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crizac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crizac Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crizac Ltd?

Crizac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crizac Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crizac Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

