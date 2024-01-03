Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
196.65
|0
|1,463
|7.55
|0
|9.59
|101.88
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
83.54
|203.76
|1,344.99
|-0.48
|0
|5.27
|4.35
Lucent Industries Ltd
821.75
|0
|1,232.63
|0.99
|0
|4.52
|10.08
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
89.42
|0
|483.75
|-14.31
|0
|60.78
|47.36
CP Capital Limited
CPCAP
159.1
|7.12
|289.45
|8.83
|1.89
|14.57
|283.99
