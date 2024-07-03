iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CL Educate Ltd Share Price

110.76
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115.22
  • Day's High116.55
  • 52 Wk High136.98
  • Prev. Close116.21
  • Day's Low109
  • 52 Wk Low 63.8
  • Turnover (lac)70.73
  • P/E78.31
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value50.43
  • EPS1.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)599.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CL Educate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

115.22

Prev. Close

116.21

Turnover(Lac.)

70.73

Day's High

116.55

Day's Low

109

52 Week's High

136.98

52 Week's Low

63.8

Book Value

50.43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

599.19

P/E

78.31

EPS

1.48

Divi. Yield

0

CL Educate Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

CL Educate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CL Educate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.13%

Non-Promoter- 8.23%

Institutions: 8.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CL Educate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.03

27.53

14.17

14.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

240.9

240.99

252.75

243.21

Net Worth

267.93

268.52

266.92

257.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

99.86

163.34

170

155.21

yoy growth (%)

-38.86

-3.91

9.53

8.65

Raw materials

-5.19

-10.38

-10.98

-11.02

As % of sales

5.2

6.35

6.46

7.1

Employee costs

-17.38

-23.35

-25.69

-32.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.25

-11.33

12.08

-1.36

Depreciation

-6.08

-11.06

-8.08

-6.9

Tax paid

1.12

-0.33

-2.27

-0.62

Working capital

45.79

-7.63

-23.88

-40.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.86

-3.91

9.53

8.65

Op profit growth

-47.33

-198.52

-307.46

-158.11

EBIT growth

-57.79

-136.97

702.94

-83.77

Net profit growth

-90.35

-642.52

-593.53

-140.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

318.55

291.31

209.17

182.31

308.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

318.55

291.31

209.17

182.31

308.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.21

6.4

8.7

9.76

16.49

View Annually Results

CL Educate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CL Educate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Satya Narayanan R

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Gautam Puri

Group CEO & Executive Director

Nikhil Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Sharma

Independent Director

Madhunmita Ganguli

Independent Director

Girish Shivani

Director

Imran Jafar

Independent Director

Sanjay Tapriya

Independent Director

Piyush Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CL Educate Ltd

Summary

CL Educate Limited was incorporated in New Delhi, as Career Launcher (India) Private Limited on April 25, 1996, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Career Launcher (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a resolution of the shareholders dated February 28, 2011, the name further was changed to CL Educate Limited vide certified dated March 18, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company commenced its business operation in 1996 to conduct various educational and consulting programmes. The Company is providing education and test preparation training programmes which include tuition to school students and coaching to aspirants for a variety of entrance examinations both at the school and graduate / post graduate levels. It operates in two segments namely Consumer Services and Enterprise Services. It emerged as a market leader in its core consumer and enterprise focused businesses and continues to entrench itself with multiple product offerings across physical and digital channels of delivery.Consumer Services includes the businesses of Test Preparation and Training (Test Prep), Publishing and Content Development & Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) program whereas Enterprise Services includes integrated solutions for Corporates and Educational Institutions & Universities. Under the Enterprise Services, the c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CL Educate Ltd share price today?

The CL Educate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of CL Educate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CL Educate Ltd is ₹599.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CL Educate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CL Educate Ltd is 78.31 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CL Educate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CL Educate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CL Educate Ltd is ₹63.8 and ₹136.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CL Educate Ltd?

CL Educate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 26.47%, 1 Year at 9.53%, 6 Month at 39.93%, 3 Month at 5.29% and 1 Month at 5.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CL Educate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CL Educate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.14 %
Institutions - 8.23 %
Public - 38.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CL Educate Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.