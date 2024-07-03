Summary

CL Educate Limited was incorporated in New Delhi, as Career Launcher (India) Private Limited on April 25, 1996, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Career Launcher (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a resolution of the shareholders dated February 28, 2011, the name further was changed to CL Educate Limited vide certified dated March 18, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company commenced its business operation in 1996 to conduct various educational and consulting programmes. The Company is providing education and test preparation training programmes which include tuition to school students and coaching to aspirants for a variety of entrance examinations both at the school and graduate / post graduate levels. It operates in two segments namely Consumer Services and Enterprise Services. It emerged as a market leader in its core consumer and enterprise focused businesses and continues to entrench itself with multiple product offerings across physical and digital channels of delivery.Consumer Services includes the businesses of Test Preparation and Training (Test Prep), Publishing and Content Development & Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) program whereas Enterprise Services includes integrated solutions for Corporates and Educational Institutions & Universities. Under the Enterprise Services, the c

