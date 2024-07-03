SectorEducation
Open₹115.22
Prev. Close₹116.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.73
Day's High₹116.55
Day's Low₹109
52 Week's High₹136.98
52 Week's Low₹63.8
Book Value₹50.43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)599.19
P/E78.31
EPS1.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.03
27.53
14.17
14.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
240.9
240.99
252.75
243.21
Net Worth
267.93
268.52
266.92
257.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.86
163.34
170
155.21
yoy growth (%)
-38.86
-3.91
9.53
8.65
Raw materials
-5.19
-10.38
-10.98
-11.02
As % of sales
5.2
6.35
6.46
7.1
Employee costs
-17.38
-23.35
-25.69
-32.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.25
-11.33
12.08
-1.36
Depreciation
-6.08
-11.06
-8.08
-6.9
Tax paid
1.12
-0.33
-2.27
-0.62
Working capital
45.79
-7.63
-23.88
-40.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.86
-3.91
9.53
8.65
Op profit growth
-47.33
-198.52
-307.46
-158.11
EBIT growth
-57.79
-136.97
702.94
-83.77
Net profit growth
-90.35
-642.52
-593.53
-140.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
318.55
291.31
209.17
182.31
308.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
318.55
291.31
209.17
182.31
308.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.21
6.4
8.7
9.76
16.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Satya Narayanan R
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Gautam Puri
Group CEO & Executive Director
Nikhil Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Sharma
Independent Director
Madhunmita Ganguli
Independent Director
Girish Shivani
Director
Imran Jafar
Independent Director
Sanjay Tapriya
Independent Director
Piyush Sharma
Reports by CL Educate Ltd
Summary
CL Educate Limited was incorporated in New Delhi, as Career Launcher (India) Private Limited on April 25, 1996, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Career Launcher (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 17, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a resolution of the shareholders dated February 28, 2011, the name further was changed to CL Educate Limited vide certified dated March 18, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company commenced its business operation in 1996 to conduct various educational and consulting programmes. The Company is providing education and test preparation training programmes which include tuition to school students and coaching to aspirants for a variety of entrance examinations both at the school and graduate / post graduate levels. It operates in two segments namely Consumer Services and Enterprise Services. It emerged as a market leader in its core consumer and enterprise focused businesses and continues to entrench itself with multiple product offerings across physical and digital channels of delivery.Consumer Services includes the businesses of Test Preparation and Training (Test Prep), Publishing and Content Development & Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) program whereas Enterprise Services includes integrated solutions for Corporates and Educational Institutions & Universities. Under the Enterprise Services, the c
The CL Educate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CL Educate Ltd is ₹599.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CL Educate Ltd is 78.31 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CL Educate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CL Educate Ltd is ₹63.8 and ₹136.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CL Educate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 26.47%, 1 Year at 9.53%, 6 Month at 39.93%, 3 Month at 5.29% and 1 Month at 5.66%.
