iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CL Educate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.4
(-6.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CL Educate Ltd

CL Educate FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.25

-11.33

12.08

-1.36

Depreciation

-6.08

-11.06

-8.08

-6.9

Tax paid

1.12

-0.33

-2.27

-0.62

Working capital

45.79

-7.63

-23.88

-40.68

Other operating items

Operating

34.58

-30.37

-22.16

-49.56

Capital expenditure

4.32

15.88

5.96

17.51

Free cash flow

38.9

-14.49

-16.2

-32.05

Equity raised

531.43

674.14

657.78

662.78

Investing

-96.17

-29.86

29.69

23.48

Financing

14.57

9.62

-10.56

5.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

488.73

639.41

660.71

659.5

CL Educate : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CL Educate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.