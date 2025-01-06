CL Educate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.25
-11.33
12.08
-1.36
Depreciation
-6.08
-11.06
-8.08
-6.9
Tax paid
1.12
-0.33
-2.27
-0.62
Working capital
45.79
-7.63
-23.88
-40.68
Other operating items
Operating
34.58
-30.37
-22.16
-49.56
Capital expenditure
4.32
15.88
5.96
17.51
Free cash flow
38.9
-14.49
-16.2
-32.05
Equity raised
531.43
674.14
657.78
662.78
Investing
-96.17
-29.86
29.69
23.48
Financing
14.57
9.62
-10.56
5.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
488.73
639.41
660.71
659.5
