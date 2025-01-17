iifl-logo-icon 1
CL Educate Ltd Key Ratios

117.44
(1.10%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.23

6.85

9.71

-3.86

Op profit growth

56.97

-167.21

-58.34

-24.91

EBIT growth

71.4

-137.1

-47.8

-13.73

Net profit growth

-78.03

-1,031.61

-64.48

-25.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.61

-2.13

3.39

8.95

EBIT margin

-4.94

-1.72

4.96

10.43

Net profit margin

-6.32

-17.22

1.97

6.1

RoCE

-2.88

-1.48

3.73

7.82

RoNW

-1.1

-4.38

0.43

1.4

RoA

-0.92

-3.7

0.37

1.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.9

-37.46

4.05

11.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.13

-47.38

-1.94

6.6

Book value per share

174.35

200.05

228.29

233.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.58

-0.2

11.62

9.35

P/CEPS

-1.62

-0.16

-24.17

15.81

P/B

0.13

0.03

0.2

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

-190.89

10.02

12.08

12.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.09

-7.55

-58.97

-30.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

143.7

122.76

139.9

155.68

Inventory days

30.2

14.26

10.75

10.51

Creditor days

-61.3

-50.4

-58.07

-51.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.61

0.64

-2.22

-3.51

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.14

0.02

-0.49

Net debt / op. profit

-1.53

-6.41

0.9

-6.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.85

0.29

-4.86

-4.61

Employee costs

-21.48

-17.18

-21.14

-20.39

Other costs

-83.27

-85.25

-70.59

-66.03

