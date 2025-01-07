Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
99.86
163.34
170
155.21
yoy growth (%)
-38.86
-3.91
9.53
8.65
Raw materials
-5.19
-10.38
-10.98
-11.02
As % of sales
5.2
6.35
6.46
7.1
Employee costs
-17.38
-23.35
-25.69
-32.13
As % of sales
17.41
14.29
15.11
20.7
Other costs
-82.12
-138.81
-123.98
-116.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.23
84.98
72.93
75.09
Operating profit
-4.84
-9.2
9.34
-4.5
OPM
-4.85
-5.63
5.49
-2.9
Depreciation
-6.08
-11.06
-8.08
-6.9
Interest expense
-3.69
-5.28
-4.28
-3.4
Other income
8.37
14.22
15.1
13.44
Profit before tax
-6.25
-11.33
12.08
-1.36
Taxes
1.12
-0.33
-2.27
-0.62
Tax rate
-17.99
2.98
-18.86
45.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.12
-11.67
9.8
-1.98
Exceptional items
0
-41.5
0
0
Net profit
-5.12
-53.17
9.8
-1.98
yoy growth (%)
-90.35
-642.52
-593.53
-140.29
NPM
-5.13
-32.55
5.76
-1.27
