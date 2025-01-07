iifl-logo-icon 1
CL Educate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.45
(0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

99.86

163.34

170

155.21

yoy growth (%)

-38.86

-3.91

9.53

8.65

Raw materials

-5.19

-10.38

-10.98

-11.02

As % of sales

5.2

6.35

6.46

7.1

Employee costs

-17.38

-23.35

-25.69

-32.13

As % of sales

17.41

14.29

15.11

20.7

Other costs

-82.12

-138.81

-123.98

-116.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.23

84.98

72.93

75.09

Operating profit

-4.84

-9.2

9.34

-4.5

OPM

-4.85

-5.63

5.49

-2.9

Depreciation

-6.08

-11.06

-8.08

-6.9

Interest expense

-3.69

-5.28

-4.28

-3.4

Other income

8.37

14.22

15.1

13.44

Profit before tax

-6.25

-11.33

12.08

-1.36

Taxes

1.12

-0.33

-2.27

-0.62

Tax rate

-17.99

2.98

-18.86

45.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.12

-11.67

9.8

-1.98

Exceptional items

0

-41.5

0

0

Net profit

-5.12

-53.17

9.8

-1.98

yoy growth (%)

-90.35

-642.52

-593.53

-140.29

NPM

-5.13

-32.55

5.76

-1.27

