CL Educate Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.03
27.53
14.17
14.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
240.9
240.99
252.75
243.21
Net Worth
267.93
268.52
266.92
257.38
Minority Interest
Debt
29.36
16.26
21.94
45.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
297.29
284.78
288.86
302.75
Fixed Assets
63.31
50.73
42.26
59.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
55.2
46.58
98.65
97.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.3
13.53
10.41
11.21
Networking Capital
85.39
128.25
126.94
114.79
Inventories
15.47
14.91
14.4
14.96
Inventory Days
54.67
Sundry Debtors
65.87
62.3
50.1
55.22
Debtor Days
201.82
Other Current Assets
77
118.54
118.25
101.54
Sundry Creditors
-35.6
-31.42
-25.1
-25.69
Creditor Days
93.89
Other Current Liabilities
-37.35
-36.08
-30.71
-31.24
Cash
81.08
45.68
10.59
19.24
Total Assets
297.28
284.77
288.85
302.74
