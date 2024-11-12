Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CL Educate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company situated at A- 45 First Floor Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate New Delhi-110044 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Approval to acquire Digital Examination Business (DEX) of NSEIT Limited (NSEIT). Approval of Acquisition of Digital Examination Business of NSEIT Limited

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CL Educate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board meting to be held on 07th August 2024 for the quarter ended 30TH June 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/08/2024) Intimation under Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR)- Reclassification of Promoter/ Promoter Group to Public Category Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (with unmodified opinion). Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 1 May 2024

CL Educate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the audit reports for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulation of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR), Regulation ,2015 for sale of subsidiary. Intimation under Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for Sale/Transfer of CL Educate (Africa) Ltd. from Kestone CL Asia Hub Pte. Ltd. to CL Singapore Hub Pte. Ltd.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024