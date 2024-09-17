Please find enclosed herewith the copies of public notice(advertisement) published in todays newspaper dated August 24, 2024 in Financial Express (English) and Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi) regarding 28th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 through VC/OAVM. we are hereby submitting the Intimation of Book closure for the purpose of 28th AGM of the Company where books will remain closed from Wednesday, September 11, 2024 to Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Proceedings of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024) We hereby submit the Members Resolution as passed in 28th AGM of the Company dated 17th September, 2024 approving the reclassification of Promoter and Promoter Group Members under regulation 31A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. we are submitting the voting results and scrutinizers report for the 28th AGM of CL Educate Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)