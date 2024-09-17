iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CL Educate Ltd AGM

110.24
(2.30%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:25 PM

CL Educate CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the copies of public notice(advertisement) published in todays newspaper dated August 24, 2024 in Financial Express (English) and Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi) regarding 28th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 through VC/OAVM. we are hereby submitting the Intimation of Book closure for the purpose of 28th AGM of the Company where books will remain closed from Wednesday, September 11, 2024 to Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Proceedings of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024) We hereby submit the Members Resolution as passed in 28th AGM of the Company dated 17th September, 2024 approving the reclassification of Promoter and Promoter Group Members under regulation 31A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. we are submitting the voting results and scrutinizers report for the 28th AGM of CL Educate Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)

CL Educate: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CL Educate Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.