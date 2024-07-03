iifl-logo-icon 1
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Share Price

88.75
(3.20%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open82.3
  • Day's High88.75
  • 52 Wk High288.2
  • Prev. Close86
  • Day's Low81.75
  • 52 Wk Low 80.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.55
  • P/E143.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

82.3

Prev. Close

86

Turnover(Lac.)

3.55

Day's High

88.75

Day's Low

81.75

52 Week's High

288.2

52 Week's Low

80.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.89

P/E

143.15

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.44%

Non-Promoter- 52.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.14

2.29

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.24

1.19

1.38

0.46

Net Worth

10.38

3.48

1.39

0.47

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

40.01

32.88

12.42

7.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.01

32.88

12.42

7.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.1

0.01

0

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Docmode Health Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Docmode Health Technologies Ltd

Summary

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd (formerly known Docmode Health Technologies Private Limited) was incorporated on July 17, 2017 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and through effect in conversion of legal status, the name of Company was changed to Docmode Health Technologies Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023. The Company is in the business of offering integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning model to Health care Professionals and learners across the world, spanning the education value chain. The Promoters have experience in healthcare advertising, health IT, healthcare communications, healthcare event management and broadcasting who so far have developed iNutrimon application for clinical nutrition delivery management for ICU patients, entire IPD as well as OPD patient requirements of a hospital or healthcare service provider.The Company mainly focus on providing learning solutions through online model. The online learning model comprises notes, recorded videos, live conferences, workshops etc. In addition to the learning solutions, it provide a platform for inter-professional cross industrial learning via panel discussion and courses as well as take advantage of their performance assessment tools to better their clinical acumen in their daily medical practice. The offline learning model comprises of conferences and w
Company FAQs

What is the Docmode Health Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Docmode Health Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹88.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is ₹27.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is 143.15 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Docmode Health Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is ₹80.5 and ₹288.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd?

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.90%, 6 Month at -32.38%, 3 Month at -16.55% and 1 Month at -11.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.56 %

