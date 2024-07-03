Summary

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd (formerly known Docmode Health Technologies Private Limited) was incorporated on July 17, 2017 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and through effect in conversion of legal status, the name of Company was changed to Docmode Health Technologies Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023. The Company is in the business of offering integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning model to Health care Professionals and learners across the world, spanning the education value chain. The Promoters have experience in healthcare advertising, health IT, healthcare communications, healthcare event management and broadcasting who so far have developed iNutrimon application for clinical nutrition delivery management for ICU patients, entire IPD as well as OPD patient requirements of a hospital or healthcare service provider.The Company mainly focus on providing learning solutions through online model. The online learning model comprises notes, recorded videos, live conferences, workshops etc. In addition to the learning solutions, it provide a platform for inter-professional cross industrial learning via panel discussion and courses as well as take advantage of their performance assessment tools to better their clinical acumen in their daily medical practice. The offline learning model comprises of conferences and w

