SectorEducation
Open₹82.3
Prev. Close₹86
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.55
Day's High₹88.75
Day's Low₹81.75
52 Week's High₹288.2
52 Week's Low₹80.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.89
P/E143.15
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.14
2.29
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.24
1.19
1.38
0.46
Net Worth
10.38
3.48
1.39
0.47
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
40.01
32.88
12.42
7.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.01
32.88
12.42
7.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.1
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Docmode Health Technologies Ltd
Summary
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd (formerly known Docmode Health Technologies Private Limited) was incorporated on July 17, 2017 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and through effect in conversion of legal status, the name of Company was changed to Docmode Health Technologies Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023. The Company is in the business of offering integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning model to Health care Professionals and learners across the world, spanning the education value chain. The Promoters have experience in healthcare advertising, health IT, healthcare communications, healthcare event management and broadcasting who so far have developed iNutrimon application for clinical nutrition delivery management for ICU patients, entire IPD as well as OPD patient requirements of a hospital or healthcare service provider.The Company mainly focus on providing learning solutions through online model. The online learning model comprises notes, recorded videos, live conferences, workshops etc. In addition to the learning solutions, it provide a platform for inter-professional cross industrial learning via panel discussion and courses as well as take advantage of their performance assessment tools to better their clinical acumen in their daily medical practice. The offline learning model comprises of conferences and w
Read More
The Docmode Health Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹88.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is ₹27.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is 143.15 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Docmode Health Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Docmode Health Technologies Ltd is ₹80.5 and ₹288.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.90%, 6 Month at -32.38%, 3 Month at -16.55% and 1 Month at -11.16%.
