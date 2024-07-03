Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Summary

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd (formerly known Docmode Health Technologies Private Limited) was incorporated on July 17, 2017 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and through effect in conversion of legal status, the name of Company was changed to Docmode Health Technologies Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023. The Company is in the business of offering integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning model to Health care Professionals and learners across the world, spanning the education value chain. The Promoters have experience in healthcare advertising, health IT, healthcare communications, healthcare event management and broadcasting who so far have developed iNutrimon application for clinical nutrition delivery management for ICU patients, entire IPD as well as OPD patient requirements of a hospital or healthcare service provider.The Company mainly focus on providing learning solutions through online model. The online learning model comprises notes, recorded videos, live conferences, workshops etc. In addition to the learning solutions, it provide a platform for inter-professional cross industrial learning via panel discussion and courses as well as take advantage of their performance assessment tools to better their clinical acumen in their daily medical practice. The offline learning model comprises of conferences and workshops. Online courses content is reviewed and presented by Content Development Team (CDT) or by Medical Institution and Medical Associations (medical professional bodies) and subject matter experts/key opinion leaders who are focused to effectively transfer knowledge, as well as communicate and network with each other through their learning and professional networking platform.The Company has network of doctors in varied specialists such as general practitioners to consultants and to super specialists. Apart from this, the Company offer services to Health Care Professionals like DocMode LERN, including doctors, physicians, surgeon and allied healthcare professionals such as dieticians, physiotherapist, nurses, technicans and paramedics. In Sep 21, the Company had introduced Gapsule platform to bridge knowledge gap and ensure uninterrupted flow of information between pharmaceutical industry, medical practitioners and healthcare providers to plug gaps in knowledge-sharing for better healthcare outcomes. As on February 28, 2023 it has installed application around 20 hospitals and 50+ standalone healthcare providers such as dietician. The Company is planning an IPO through issue of 8,50,000 Equity Shares.