Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

1. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

Our Company was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a "Docmode Health Technologies Pr?vate Limited", a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certif?cate of incorporation dated July 17, 2017 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, Company converted from a private limited company to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 15, 2022, and consequent upon conversion, the name of our Company was changed to "Docmode Health Technologies Limited" and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 2, 2023 bearing Corporate Identity Number U74999MH2017PLC297413 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

DocMode is engaged in the business of offering integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning models to healthcare professionals and learners across the world, spanning the education value chain. The companys offline learning model includes conferences and workshops, while the online courses are developed and presented by the in-house content development team, medical institutions, associations, subject matter experts, and key opinion leaders

DocModes primary focus is on providing tech-driven online learning solutions that allow healthcare professionals and learners to engage in self-paced, inclusive, and individualized learning experiences. The companys online learning model comprises notes, recorded videos, live conferences, and workshops. Additionally, DocMode provides a platform for inter-professional, cross-industrial learning via panel discussions and courses, as well as leverages its performance assessment tools to enhance the clinical acumen of its users.

The company is led by its experienced promoters, who have a collective experience of over 22 years in the fields of healthcare advertising, health IT, healthcare communications, and event management. DocModes promoters founded the company with the vision of "Transforming Learning & Practice" in the medical fraternity, and they actively oversee the business development and strategic aspects of the company.

DocMode is supported by a team of qualified and experienced professionals who have demonstrated their ability to manage and grow the companys operations, adapt and diversify its offerings, and leverage market opportunities. The company is registered as ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System and has also received a "ready" status from Skill India.

Contributors: DocMode collaborates with international medical associations, key opinion leaders, and subject matter experts to develop certified courses for its users.

We offer the following services to Health Care Professionals:

OUR SERVICES:

a. DocMode LERN

www.DocMode.org is a learning environment and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) with a learning management system and collaborating content (CPD and CME) in partnership with leading medical institutions, subject matter experts, key opinion leaders, and top professional bodies from across the world. Under this program, DocMode offers hybrid and blended learning programs, such as training workshops, fellowships, and observerships, along with publishing books and journals online.

Target Audience: Doctors, physicians, surgeon and allied healthcare professionals such as dieticians, physiotherapist, nurses, technicans and paramedics

Programs for healthcare professionals (Knowledge Marketing):

i. Certiflcation Programs:

As of March 31, 2024, DocMode has 4000 plus Certif?cate and non-certificate programs, where it has associated with about 80 plus medical associations and universities across the globe.

ii. National & International speaker programs:

DocMode organizes national and international speaker programs, inviting key opinion leaders or subject matter experts from various specializations to facilitate learning and networking initiatives.

iii. Live interactive case-based quiz program with polling:

DocMode facilitates discussions on complicated cases, where participants can share their answers through live polling with real-time results.

iv. Gapsule:

Launched in September 2021, this platform aims to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure the uninterrupted flow of information between the pharmaceutical industry, medical practitioners, and healthcare providers.

b. DocMode SURE:

DocMode SURE is a network-powered survey, studies, and research platform to further evidence-based practice in healthcare. It is a platform for practicing and certified healthcare professionals to participate or contribute to marketing surveys, clinical studies, and research.

Target Audience: Doctors, physicians, surgeon and allied healthcare professionals such as dieticians, physiotherapist, nurses, technicians and paramedics.

c. DocMode KNOW:

DocMode KNOW assists medico-marketing organizations through knowledge marketing services, including the review and presentation of scientific promotional literature and the customization of learning initiatives, along with CRM solutions.

Target Audience: Medico-Marketing Companies and Medical Associations/Institutions e. DocMode CARE:

DocMode CARE offers the "iNutrimon" application, a clinical application for storing records, enhancing acumen, and strengthening the HCP-Patient relationship. iNutrimon is developed based on ASPEN/ESPEN guidelines to calculate nutrition in critical care and has been endorsed by the Indian Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ISPEN).

Target Audience: Healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and individual doctors.

f. DocMode SHOP (previously called STORE):

DocMode SHOP is an online store for healthcare professionals, offering books, joumals, articles, event passes, memberships, and other offers on clinical products. Since its launch in 2022, DocMode has sold more than 500 books, joumals, articles, and event passes.

Target Audience: doctors, physicians, surgeon and allied healthcare professionals such as dieticians, physiotherapist, nurses, technicians and paramedics.

2. ENVIRONMENT AND STATE OF THE INDUSTRY:

Global-Economy:

The global healthcare industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, advancements in medical technology, and increased government and private investments. According to the World Banks Global Economic Prospects report for June 2024, while the overall global economic growth is projected to stabilize at 2.6% this year and edge up to 2.7% in 2025-26, the healthcare sector is poised for stronger and more sustained growth. The healthcare industry has demonstrated resilience, even in the face of global economic challenges. The demand for quality healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products continues to rise, particularly in emerging and developing economies (EMDEs), where increasing disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving market expansion.

Despite the improvement in near-term growth prospects, the global economic outlook remains subdued by historical standards, with growth over the forecast horizon expected to be nearly half a percentage point below its 2010-19 average pace. However, the healthcare sector is expected to outperform the overall economy, with EMDE growth in the sector forecast to moderate from 4.2% in 2023 to 4% in both 2024 and 2025. This resilience in the healthcare sector can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness. Additionally, advancements in medical technologies, the rise of telemedicine and digital health solutions, and the expansion of healthcare insurance coverage have further bolstered the growth prospects of the industry.

Indian Economic Review:

The Indian economy is expected to be a bright spot in the global healthcare landscape, with the IMF anticipating steady progress at 6.7% in FY 2024 and 6.5% in FY 2025. The RBIs forecast is even more optimistic, projecting a higher GDP growth of 7.6% for FY 2024 and 7.0% for FY 2025.

Indias economic outlook remains positive, driven by stronger consumer demand, increased capital expenditure, and enhancements in both physical and digital infrastructure. Private and government investments are expected to be the primary drivers of economic growth in 2024, backed by improving prospects of rural consumption due to the easing of inflation, increased spending in an election year, and proactive government policy measures.

The healthcare sector is a significant contributor to Indias economic growth, with the country maintaining its position as the worlds fifth-largest economy and expected to continue leading as the fastest-growing major economy. As per the Second Advance Estimates of National Income, 2023-24, Indias GDP growth remained strong at 7.6% in FY 2024 as against 7% in FY 2023, supported by factors such as:

- Buoyant domestic demand, particularly in the healthcare and pharmaceutical segments

- Moderate inflation, providing stability in the healthcare supply chain

- A stable interest rate environment, enabling investments in healthcare infrastructure

- Strong foreign exchange reserves, facilitating the import of medical equipment and supplies

- Double-digit growth in the construction sector, which includes the development of healthcare facilities

- 8.5% growth rate in the manufacturing sector, driving the production of medical devices and equipment

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shows that the output of Indias healthcare and pharmaceutical industries grew by 6.1% in the first three quarters of FY 2024 compared to 5.5% in the corresponding period of the previous year, further underscoring the sectors resilience and growth potential.

3. COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

The Companys consolidated Operating Revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024, went up by 21.68% from Rs. 3,287.84 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 4,000.73 Lakhs. The Other Income rose by 42.01% from Rs. 9.57 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 13.59 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest income on bank deposits. Operating Expenses rose by 31.44% from Rs. 3,028.33 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 3,980.36 Lakhs for FY 2023-24. Profit Before Tax went down by 87.38% from Rs. 269.09 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 33.97 Lakhs for FY 2023-24, while Profit After Tax also declined by 90.37% from Rs. 194.82 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 18.76 Lakhs for the period FY 202324, mainly due to an increase in operational costs and debt repayment. Further, the Companys EBIT was down by 55.25% from Rs. 447.18 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 200.13 Lakhs for FY 2023-24. The overall tax rate reduced by 79.52% from Rs. 74.27 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs. 15.21 Lakhs for FY 2023-24. The basic and diluted EPS for the year was Rs. 0.6 as against Rs. 8.5 in FY 2022-23. The Cash and Cash Equivalents amounted to Rs. 310.28 Lakhs as of March 31, 2024, against Rs. 38.67 Lakhs for the FY 2022-23.

Changes in Key Financial Ratios:

Ratios FY 202324 FY 2022-23 Change Explanation (for > 25% variance) Liquidity Ratio Current Ratio (times) 2.49 2.99 -16% - Solvency Ratio Debt Equity Ratio (times) 0.88 2.44 -64% Increase in Debt & Equity Debt Service coverage ratio (times) 0.28 1.42 -81% Increase in Debt Repayment Profitability Ratio Net profit ratio (%) 0.63 5.93 -89% Increase in Purchase & Overheads Return on Equity Ratio (%) 3.63 80.03 -95% Increase in Number of Shares Return on Capital employed (%) 11.03 40.03 -72% Increase in Equity Share Capital Return on Investment (%) 8.02 26.87 -70% Increase in Purchase & Overheads Utilisation Ratio Inventory Turnover Ratio (times) 1.14 0.37 213% Increase in Cost of Goods Sold Trade Receivables turnover ratio (times) 4.94 5.43 -9% - Trade payables turnover ratio (times) 0.99 0.40 149% Increase in Cost of Goods Sold Net capital turnover ratio (times) 4.37 4.71 -7% -

The company has experienced significant changes in its key financial ratios, primarily driven by the increase in debt and equity, as well as the rise in operational costs and debt repayment.

Future Outlook:

The Q1 projections for FY 2024-25 also look robust compared to the previous years Q1. DocMode has strategically allocated funds for growth across various sectors and ended the last FY 2023-24 profitably. The companys investments have focused on tech-enabled tools in research, learning management, AI, and ML deep tech, including advancements in nutritional management. The introduction of two new compliances, the NMC code of professional and ethical conduct and the UCPMP 2024, has significantly improved the financial outlook, and the entire industry is geared for transformation. These new long- term regulations are highly advantageous for an ecosystem player like DocMode, which has consistently adhered to more stringent international guidelines like AACME and the Sunshine Act policy. As a result, more international MNCs and Indian companies are gravitating towards DocMode.

Key Highlights:

a. M?ltiple Revenue Streams: DocMode is diversifying its revenue channels by partnering with large Indian pharmaceutical companies, mid-size pharma firms, healthcare providers (hospitals), health advertising agencies, and directly with doctors. The companys revolutionary products, such as iNutrimon (clinical nutritional management) and AIDE (clinical decision-making tool), are in high demand.

b. DocMode Learn: As a Continuing Medical Education/Professional Development "CME/CPD" platform for healthcare professionals, this segment is experiencing growth through tech-led activities and institutional tie-ups, collaborating on both online and hybrid programs to expand educational offerings.

c. DocMode SURE: The market research division is thriving as the industry shifts from traditional to data-driven marketing which in turn helps them in addressing their communication gaps, understanding behavior, therapy insights and bettering their marketing while improving sales which justifies their return on investment. DocMode has signed MSAs with three major companies and have several more in the pipeline.

d. Clinical Research: DocMode is expanding our clinical research capabilities with the addition of Dr. Merin Dickson from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Center as our Head Researcher. This expansion includes Phase 3 and Phase 4 trials, post-marketing surveillance, and significant investments in Electronic Data Capturing (EDC) for trials, attracting both international clients and Indian companies as well as government funded projects.

e. Practice Tools:

iNutrimon: Indias only comprehensive nutritional management software for hospitals has now added new modules for F&B management and kitchen management solutions. This helps hospitals reduce patient stay with customized nutritional care, increase bed availability, reduce food wastage, and be more scientific in patient management. iNutrimons nutritional assessment and documentation are also regulatory requirements for hospitals to receive NABH accreditation, which is vital for them. iNutrimon became revenue-positive in Q1 and is used by leading hospital chains.

AIDE: DocModes AI-based clinical decision support system (CDSS) tool, AIDE, has become commercially available and is on par with leading players in this space. DocMode aims to offer this tool globally, empowering doctors to make improved decisions. AIDE is already growing with 3,000+ users among the HCP community, and DocMode is entering an exciting space of CDSS, which has a large addressable market in India and international markets. DocMode will release a free basic

versi?n of AIDE to all its 3.5 lakh registered users and convert a sizable number to the paid versi?n with premium features and add-ons.

Since the listing, DocMode has attracted the attention of several international global ecosystem players. To maintain its dominance, the company plans to raise additional funds for capital allocation across its four major business units, ensuring both immediate and long-term returns. With a large Total Addressable Market (TAM), DocMode is poised for aggressive global expansion.

Accounting Policies:

The Company has selected the accounting policies described in the Notes to Accounts, which have been consistently applied, and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and of the Profit or Loss of the Company for the year. The significant accounting policies and practices followed by the Group are disclosed in Notes of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year.

Related Party Transactions:

Related Party transactions are defined as transactions of sale / purchase of goods / services made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Subsidiaries, Associates, or other parties in which Promotors or Director are having significant interest / control directly or indirectly, which may have potential conflict of interest with the Company. There were no material transactions during the year under review that were prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

All transactions covered under related party transactions were regularly ratified and/or approved by the Board, the guiding principles being arms length, fairness, and transparency. Please refer to Note 33 of the standalone financial statements and Note 33 of the consolidated financial statements for details of related party transactions during the year.

4. Human Resources:

The Companys Human Resource (HR) department is committed to developing and maintaining a high- performing workforce that is aligned with the Companys strategic goals. With this objective, it has implemented a number of innovative practices and invested in best-in-class processes to create an enabling environment for its employees. One of the key talent development initiatives taken by the Company in the past year was to invest in leadership and management development for a large pool of its middle management with the help of the countrys leading management institute.

The employee strength of the Company as of March 31, 2024, was 63 as against the count of 67 recorded on March 31, 2023. The average voluntary attrition for FY2022-23 was 7%, a minor decrease from 6% in the previous financial year.

5. Rewards & recognition:

The pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the way people work. HR has played a pivotal role in steering the human capital in the right direction and designing a wide range of initiatives that not only ensured the well-being of employees but also drove productivity and business outcomes. Docmode showcased some of these initiatives publicly, in the areas of reward & recognition, health & wellness, and learning & development.

- INDIA AI government was one such platform. Docmode received an honorary award at the ISPEN Nutritional Annual Conference. iNutrimon (one of its kind Clinical Nutrition Management System) was endorsed by the Indian Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition ISPEN.

- Our AIDE product which is based on Al-based healthcare Solutions has listed on INDIA AI govemment platform https://indiaai.gov.in/startup/docmode-aide .

- The company has published 2 books (i) "Cough Book 1"- Dr. Pramod Jog (Pediatrician), Launched on 13th August 2023, Pune - Comprehensive guide focused on understanding and managing cough in pediatric practice (ii) "Cough Book 2"- Dr Vikram Jaggi (Pulmonologist), Launched on 11th Feb, 2024 in Delhi -Provide a comprehensive yet accessible approach to diagnosing and managing cough. In total, 15,000 doctors across India have received copies of these books, marking a significant achievement for the DocMode team.

- Key Tie Ups in 2023-2024:

a. Endocrine Society of India - Indias largest professional organization for endocrinologists, offering a unified platform and network for clinicians and researchers passionate about endocrinology.

b. Heart Failure Association of India - The Heart Failure Association of India (HFAI) plays a crucial role in addressing the increasing prevalence of heart failure in the country.

c. Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India - A leading professional organization dedicated to advancing diabetes care through education, research, and multidisciplinary collaboration in India.

- Article publications in Indian and International Journals

Article published in JAPI - January 24 supplement

Article published in F1000

Article published in Journal of Bariatric surgery

- Globally recognized KOLs onboarded in 2023- 24

a. Dr. G. Mancia - https://www.radcliffecardiology.com/authors/giuseppe-mancia

b. Dr. Griesinger - https://fertility.coopersurgical.com/our_experts/georg-grieisinger/

c. Dr. Ronnie Fass- https://health.usnews.com/doctors/ronnie-fass-501268

d. Dr. John Eikelboom - https://esc365.escardio.org/person/58092

As the Company moves forward, it remains committed to its values and the betterment of its people. Docmode will continue to invest in talent development, providing opportunities for growth and career advancement within the organization. Additionally, the Company will remain at the forefront of technological innovation, empowering employees to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, disproportionally focusing on further elevating people experience.

6. Risks, Challenges and Concerns:

The Company faces several risks and challenges that are specific to its business environment. The Company recognizes these potential pitfalls and has put in place necessary safeguards and mitigation measures to protect itself.

a. Channel Risks: As the Company provides integrated learning solutions through online and offline learning model to health care professionals and learners engaged in the medical fraternity, the Company relies heavily on good learners and healthcare professionals. Further, we rely on our channel marketing, direct marketing, referrals and through search engine optimalization tailored to target the learners and professional community. Hence, to retain them, we require maintaining operational quality, constant updates to the methodology, technology and study material, along with ensuring that our mentors are adequately equipped to instruct these learners and health care professionals.

b. Obsolescence Risk: Evolution in technologies and disruptive business models can drastically alter the nature and volume of skills in demand, In todays fast-paced world, educational content, technology, and methodologies quickly become outdated.

c. Execution Risk: Despite having and following well-defined and thoughtfully defined processes, there is a possibility of failures during delivery of services in Companys business segments because of external factors or mishaps or human errors. Failures in the form of time delays, quality issues, cost overruns etc. may lead to financial losses, penalties, loss of reputation, and customer exits.

The Companys mitigation approaches are varied and effectively address the above risks. Some of the standard risk mitigation approaches employed by the Company include:

• Continuous research, agile curriculum development, and strategic partnerships can mitigate obsolescence risk.

• Company has a vast network of Business Partners and other channel partners, thus preventing over reliance on a single or a small group. It selects these partners after a detailed and in-depth assessment of their financial viability, operational capabilities, adherence to quality and focus on customer service.

• Company has invested in technology across its value chain to efficiently manage its operations, have real-time visibility, and ability to deliver a superlative experience for its customers.

• Promoting a culture of quality and process orientation to minimize execution issues

The Company has Risk Management Policy covering the above mitigation approaches to manage all probable and possible risks to the Company.

7. Infernal Controls and Their Adequacies:

The Company has a comprehensive internal control framework that is designed to achieve the objectives of operational efficiency and quality, process and regulatory compliance, asset safety, reporting accuracy, and risk management. The key components of the internal control framework include:

• A clear organizational hierarchy with well-defined roles and responsibilities.

• Documented and published policies and procedures.

• A well-defined authority matrix.

• Regular reviews by the management including monitoring of performance against budgets.

• Internal and statutory audits to ensure compliance.

• A well-defined system of recording and maintaining audit trails.

• Oversight by the Board of Directors.

The internal control framework is reviewed and updated on a regular basis to ensure that it remains effective in meeting the needs of the business.

8. Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys views about the industry, objectives, estimates, and expectations may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performances, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned as not to place undue reliance.