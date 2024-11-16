|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 11, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|DOCMODE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-May-2024 to consider Fund raising. Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Issue of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures and Increase in Borrowing Limit of Company. Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)
