Docmode Health Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

89.95
(3.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:04 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 11, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 09, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024.
Board Meeting10 May 20247 May 2024
DOCMODE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-May-2024 to consider Fund raising. Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Issue of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures and Increase in Borrowing Limit of Company. Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)

Docmode Health: Related News

No Record Found

