Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024. DOCMODE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 30-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)