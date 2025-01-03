Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Aplab Ltd
31
|9.51
|44.25
|38.97
|36.18
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43082.8
|712.70
|1.68
|38085.20
|71.07
Centum Electronics Ltd
2119.75
|-59.15
|-2.71
|2733.80
|83.4
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
1383.4
|-44.50
|-3.12
|2318.50
|0
Cyient DLM Ltd
667.5
|-3.05
|-0.45
|5293.68
|78.92
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd
233.4
|5.00
|2.19
|239.26
|29.51
Pulz Electronics Ltd
70.05
|1.35
|1.97
|152.77
|24.36
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
627.6
|2.35
|0.38
|11145.24
|0
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd
919
|18.00
|2.00
|1156.54
|74.03
Aimtron Electronics Ltd
585
|9.20
|1.60
|1194.21
|86.33
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd
593.85
|53.95
|9.99
|1484.20
|41.34
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
