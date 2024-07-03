Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹919
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.23
Day's High₹937.35
Day's Low₹928
52 Week's High₹1,442.5
52 Week's Low₹520
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,167.86
P/E75.51
EPS12.17
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.58
10.74
3.74
3.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0.15
0.15
Reserves
115.61
34.79
27.71
26.95
Net Worth
128.19
45.53
31.6
30.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narendra Narayanan
Whole-time Director
Narendra Sumukh
Whole-time Director
Thirunarayanapuram Ramachari Srinivasan
Independent Director
Pradeep Vithoba Desai
Independent Director
Deepa Prakash
Independent Director
B S Ramakrishna Mudre
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subodh M R
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd
Summary
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited was incorporated on April 27, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore in the name and style of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2023. The Company is a leading provider of design, engineering and electronics manufacturing services catering to global Original Equipment Manufacturers and Original Design Manufacturers in Electronic Industry. As an integrated electronic manufacturing services provider, the Company offers a broad range of products and services across multiple industry segments for about 20 years. With wide industry knowledge, cutting-edge technologies & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Vinyas supports its Global partners from conceptualizing the design, engineering, manufacturing to turnkey requirements for mission-critical applications. The Company is a preferred IOP for foreign OEMs for executing defence manufacturing projects. The Electronic Manufacturing Services are provided as Build to Print (B2P) and Build to Specification (B2S) services to clients. The solutions primarily comprise: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and (ii) complete box builds used in safety critical systems such as cockpits, inflight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment. In B2P so
Read More
The Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹928 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is ₹1167.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is 75.51 and 9.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is ₹520 and ₹1442.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 33.58%, 6 Month at -22.48%, 3 Month at 22.13% and 1 Month at 18.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.