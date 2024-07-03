iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd Share Price

928
(0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High937.35
  • 52 Wk High1,442.5
  • Prev. Close919
  • Day's Low928
  • 52 Wk Low 520
  • Turnover (lac)87.23
  • P/E75.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS12.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,167.86
  • Div. Yield0
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

0

Prev. Close

919

Turnover(Lac.)

87.23

Day's High

937.35

Day's Low

928

52 Week's High

1,442.5

52 Week's Low

520

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,167.86

P/E

75.51

EPS

12.17

Divi. Yield

0

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.37%

Non-Promoter- 2.79%

Institutions: 2.78%

Non-Institutions: 67.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.58

10.74

3.74

3.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0.15

0.15

Reserves

115.61

34.79

27.71

26.95

Net Worth

128.19

45.53

31.6

30.84

Minority Interest

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Narendra Narayanan

Whole-time Director

Narendra Sumukh

Whole-time Director

Thirunarayanapuram Ramachari Srinivasan

Independent Director

Pradeep Vithoba Desai

Independent Director

Deepa Prakash

Independent Director

B S Ramakrishna Mudre

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subodh M R

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd

Summary

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited was incorporated on April 27, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore in the name and style of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2023. The Company is a leading provider of design, engineering and electronics manufacturing services catering to global Original Equipment Manufacturers and Original Design Manufacturers in Electronic Industry. As an integrated electronic manufacturing services provider, the Company offers a broad range of products and services across multiple industry segments for about 20 years. With wide industry knowledge, cutting-edge technologies & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Vinyas supports its Global partners from conceptualizing the design, engineering, manufacturing to turnkey requirements for mission-critical applications. The Company is a preferred IOP for foreign OEMs for executing defence manufacturing projects. The Electronic Manufacturing Services are provided as Build to Print (B2P) and Build to Specification (B2S) services to clients. The solutions primarily comprise: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and (ii) complete box builds used in safety critical systems such as cockpits, inflight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment. In B2P so
Company FAQs

What is the Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹928 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is ₹1167.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is 75.51 and 9.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is ₹520 and ₹1442.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd?

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 33.58%, 6 Month at -22.48%, 3 Month at 22.13% and 1 Month at 18.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.38 %
Institutions - 2.79 %
Public - 67.84 %

