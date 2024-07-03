Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd Summary

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited was incorporated on April 27, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore in the name and style of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2023. The Company is a leading provider of design, engineering and electronics manufacturing services catering to global Original Equipment Manufacturers and Original Design Manufacturers in Electronic Industry. As an integrated electronic manufacturing services provider, the Company offers a broad range of products and services across multiple industry segments for about 20 years. With wide industry knowledge, cutting-edge technologies & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Vinyas supports its Global partners from conceptualizing the design, engineering, manufacturing to turnkey requirements for mission-critical applications. The Company is a preferred IOP for foreign OEMs for executing defence manufacturing projects. The Electronic Manufacturing Services are provided as Build to Print (B2P) and Build to Specification (B2S) services to clients. The solutions primarily comprise: (i) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and (ii) complete box builds used in safety critical systems such as cockpits, inflight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment. In B2P solutions, the Company provide agile and flexible manufacturing services. B2S services design the relevant product based on the specifications provided by the client and manufacturing the product.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offering of 33,12,800 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.