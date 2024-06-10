TO THE MEMBERS OF

VINYAS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Formerly Known as VINYAS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements M/S.VINYAS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, statement of Cash

Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on thatdate.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financialstatements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of mostsignificance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Evaluation of uncertain Tax positions As described in the summary of Significant accounting policies in note no 2.2 Significant judgment is required in determining the provision for income taxes both current and deferred as well as the assessment of the provisions for uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

2. Trade receivables Trade receivables are recognized at their anticipated realizable value which is the original invoiced amount For trade receivables and managements estimation for trade receivables, impairment provisions, our key audit procedure includes the following: We obtained management confirmation on trade receivables outstanding Valuation of trade receivables is a key audit matter in the audit, due to size of the trade receivables balance and the high level of management judgement used in determining the impairment provision We analyzed the ageing of trade receivables and We obtained the list of long outstanding receivables of these through enquiring with the management and by obtaining sufficientcorroborative evidences to support the conclusions.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial fair view of the financial position, financial performance, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reportingprocess.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions users taken on the basis of these financialstatements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness ofstatements thatgive accountingtrueand policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financialstatements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. statements, whether due to fraud or

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of suchcommunication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”; and B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial reported in note no 39.

(b) The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(c) There were no funds which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) No dividend has been proposed in the previous year, declared or paid by the Company during the year.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not position other than come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the remuneration paid by the Company its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.164 (2) of the Act

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

i. a) The Company has maintained records of its fixed assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets under verifiedin a phased manner over a period of Five years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company has purchase cum sale deed for purchase of land from KIADB. The title deed in not in the name of the company but the company has possession certificate in the name of the Company.

Description of the property Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range where appropriate Reasons for not held in the name of the company Land H99.39 Lakhs KIADB No NA Possession certificate is in the name of the company. Govt has not yet fixed the final price and stamp duty on the Land allotted

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and material discrepancies noticed if any have been properly dealt with in the books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investments in , nor provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties, Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3

(iii) (a),(b),(c),(d),€ and (f) of the order are not applicable

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, investments and guarantees if any made during the year.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits except the advances received from the customers in the regular course of business against the sale order. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. We broadly reviewed the books maintained by company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the activities provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with view to determine whether there are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities except given below.

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Financial Year Amount in Rs Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2022-23 1,98,650 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2021-22 1,72,250 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2020-21 22,300 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2018-19 16,100 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2017-18 8,190 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2016-17 10 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2012-13 2,40,120 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2011-12 26,960 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2010-11 70,700 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2009-10 3,940 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2008-09 3,62,360 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS - interest u/s 201 / late filing fee u/s 234E 2007-08 13,250

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause

(a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except below.

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount in Rs Period to which Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 23,52,130 AY 2015-16 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 24,04,160 AY 2019-20 CIT (Appeals) Karnataka Value Added Tax 2003 Value Added Tax 2,40,297 FY -2008-09 Honble Supreme Court

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any new term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause

(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company had raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year and Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us the funds were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) During the year the Company has raised money by way of preferential allotment/private placement of shares and Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us the funds were applied for the purposes for which they were raised

xi. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company if any during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the

Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, hence this clause is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial dates of realisation of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, statementsas state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there is no unspent amount with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act, accordingly clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VINYAS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring business, including adherence orderlyandefficient to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the

“Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial reporting was established and maintained controlsoverfinancial and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols system over their operating effectiveness. Our audit financial of internal financial controls over financial controls over obtaining an understanding of internal financial a material weakness financial exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. the

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financialcontrol over financialreporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and such internal financialcontrols over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financialreporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. included