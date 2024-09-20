Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹546
Prev. Close₹539.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,244.7
Day's High₹593.85
Day's Low₹532.25
52 Week's High₹1,013
52 Week's Low₹495.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,484.2
P/E41.34
EPS13.06
Divi. Yield1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.91
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
41.4
2.31
Net Worth
60.31
20.28
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amrit Lal Manwani
Executive Director
Arunima Manwani
Non Executive Director
Varun Manwani
Independent Director
Abhilasha Gaur
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar
Independent Director
Udayan Mukerji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Tahir.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd
Summary
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited was incorporated as Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an EN 9100:2018 certified company, which is engaged in the business of providing solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services at its manufacturing plant located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which is equipped with four high speed SMT lines having a total capacity of around 1800000 units. The Company provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, Box Build, LED lighting. Memory, IT accessories, computer and IT hardware. The Promoter and Managing Director, Amrit Lal Manwani, was earlier undertaking the business of trading of diesel as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of Northern Petroleum Company, which later entered into the business of PCB assembly during the FY 2021 under the name of Sahasra Electronic Solutions. In 2023, the Company acquired the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Amrit Lal Manwani, namely, M/s Sahasra Electronic Solutions along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern in February, 2023. During the FY 2024-25, the Company acquired 54.18% stake in Sahasra Semiconductor Private Limited, whicht became the Subsidiary of the Company effective from June 21, 2024. The Company operate through their manufacturing facility situated a
Read More
The Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹593.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is ₹1484.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is 41.34 and 5.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is ₹495.05 and ₹1013 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 5.19% and 1 Month at -11.15%.
