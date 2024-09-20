iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Share Price

593.85
(9.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open546
  • Day's High593.85
  • 52 Wk High1,013
  • Prev. Close539.9
  • Day's Low532.25
  • 52 Wk Low 495.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,244.7
  • P/E41.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS13.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,484.2
  • Div. Yield1.2
No Records Found

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

546

Prev. Close

539.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,244.7

Day's High

593.85

Day's Low

532.25

52 Week's High

1,013

52 Week's Low

495.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,484.2

P/E

41.34

EPS

13.06

Divi. Yield

1.2

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.89%

Non-Promoter- 11.91%

Institutions: 11.91%

Non-Institutions: 18.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

18.91

17.97

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

41.4

2.31

Net Worth

60.31

20.28

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amrit Lal Manwani

Executive Director

Arunima Manwani

Non Executive Director

Varun Manwani

Independent Director

Abhilasha Gaur

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar

Independent Director

Udayan Mukerji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Tahir.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd

Summary

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited was incorporated as Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an EN 9100:2018 certified company, which is engaged in the business of providing solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services at its manufacturing plant located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which is equipped with four high speed SMT lines having a total capacity of around 1800000 units. The Company provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, Box Build, LED lighting. Memory, IT accessories, computer and IT hardware. The Promoter and Managing Director, Amrit Lal Manwani, was earlier undertaking the business of trading of diesel as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of Northern Petroleum Company, which later entered into the business of PCB assembly during the FY 2021 under the name of Sahasra Electronic Solutions. In 2023, the Company acquired the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Amrit Lal Manwani, namely, M/s Sahasra Electronic Solutions along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern in February, 2023. During the FY 2024-25, the Company acquired 54.18% stake in Sahasra Semiconductor Private Limited, whicht became the Subsidiary of the Company effective from June 21, 2024. The Company operate through their manufacturing facility situated a
Company FAQs

What is the Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹593.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is ₹1484.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is 41.34 and 5.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is ₹495.05 and ₹1013 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd?

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 5.19% and 1 Month at -11.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.90 %
Institutions - 11.92 %
Public - 18.18 %

