Summary

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited was incorporated as Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is an EN 9100:2018 certified company, which is engaged in the business of providing solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services at its manufacturing plant located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which is equipped with four high speed SMT lines having a total capacity of around 1800000 units. The Company provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, Box Build, LED lighting. Memory, IT accessories, computer and IT hardware. The Promoter and Managing Director, Amrit Lal Manwani, was earlier undertaking the business of trading of diesel as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of Northern Petroleum Company, which later entered into the business of PCB assembly during the FY 2021 under the name of Sahasra Electronic Solutions. In 2023, the Company acquired the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Amrit Lal Manwani, namely, M/s Sahasra Electronic Solutions along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern in February, 2023. During the FY 2024-25, the Company acquired 54.18% stake in Sahasra Semiconductor Private Limited, whicht became the Subsidiary of the Company effective from June 21, 2024. The Company operate through their manufacturing facility situated a

Read More