Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor dated May 23, 2024. which is included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus under "Financial Statements". The Restated Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company is an EN 9100:2018 (equivalent to AS 9100D and JISQ 9100:2016, including ISO 9001:2015) certified company, which is engaged in the business of providing solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing ("ESDM") services at its manufacturing plant located at 68AA, NSEZ, Nepz Post Office, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201305, which is equipped with four high speed SMT lines having a total capacity of around 1800000 units. We provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board ("PCB") assembly, Box Build, LED lighting. Memory, IT accessories, computer and IT hardware. We have made export of over 80% of our products and solutions during the FY 2024 to certain global manufacturers located in countries like United States of America, Rwanda, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Austria & Belgium.

Our current product portfolio may be categorized as follows:

Printed circuit board assemblies ("PCBA"): Our PCBAs are used in products manufactured in the automotive, medical, industrial, IT and consumer products industries, and shall include box-build products such as laptop and tablets; LED Lighting solutions, which include LED Chip – the source of the lightning, power supply or the driver, printed circuit board for LEDs, housing or the frame. Computer and IT accessories, which include motherboards, DRAM modules, solid state drives (SSD), USB drives and other memory products and IT accessories. Our Promoter and Managing Director, Amrit Lal Manwani, was earlier undertaking the business of trading of diesel as a sole proprietorship concern in the name of Northern Petroleum Company, which later entered into the business of PCB assembly during the FY2021 under the name of Sahasra Electronic Solutions, which was during the year 2023 acquired by our Company on a going concern basis. Further, we have during the FY 2024-25, acquired controlling stake in Sahasra Semiconductor Private Limited, which became the subsidiary of our company, having a Semiconductor Packaging Facility at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan which is engaged in the manufacturing of electronic components like integrated circuits, chips, semiconductor devices, eMMC, mSD, COBs, COB based USBs, LED drivers IC, BGA, NAND flash & memory products. Also, we sell our LED lighting solutions to Sahasra Electronics Rwanda Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of our group company Sahasra Electronics Private Limited, which further sell these LED lighting solutions to countries like Rwanda etc. We operate through our manufacturing facility situated at 68AA, NSEZ, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which is located in a Special Economic Zone. Our manufacturing facilities include engineered layout with process controls and necessary automations for quality and productivity. This allows us to keep our core competencies within our Company, allowing us to ensure strict quality control and safety at each step of our manufacturing process. Our manufacturing facilities comprises of four SMT lines equipped with machines including RMTS high speed clip machine, surface mount technology ("SMT") machines, lead free wave soldering machine, PCBA router, high speed compact modular mounter, reflow oven and surface cleaning machines. Additionally, we have also installed quality inspection machines such as high speed PWB inspection, PWB Visual inspection and X-Ray inspection machines to ensure the high standards of product quality. Our manufacturing facility is staffed with a workforce of approximately 160 employees, as of March 31, 2024 which includes a team of around 35 engineers dedicated to enhancing our operational efficiency. The components required for PCB Assembly or box build assembly are either imported or sourced from local suppliers and then assembled at our manufacturing facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities have enabled us to address our consumers diverse needs, enhance existing products with emerging technologies, develop of new products and optimize costs across our products range through value analysis and value engineering. We are an EN 9100:2018 certified company (equivalent to AS 9100D and JISQ 9100:2016, including ISO 9001:2015) for Quality Management System for manufacturing of PCB assemblies. Our in-house R&D team, in addition to undertaking electronics hardware designing, system architecture, mechanical design, component engineering and optics design, also assists our customers in cost reduction through product engineering. This enables us to address consumer requirements across geographies and enhance existing products with emerging technologies. Our Company has on June 15, 2023 entered into an agreement for a term of 3 years with a company engaged into the business of designing and marketing of hardware and software products like laptops, tablets, servers and IT peripherals for the supply of laptops, tablets, motherboards and related PCBAs as per the specification and purchase orders placed by the customer from time to time. We have developed long relationships with certain of our customers through a client servicing model which aims to provide integrated solutions, robust manufacturing capabilities and delivering quality products on time. For better quality and customer satisfaction we entrench with the customers from the conception of their product, and subsequently move up the value chain with them by leveraging our integrated offerings. In addition to maintaining our relationships with existing customers, we have increased our key customer base over time from around 20 customers in Fiscal 2022 to around 40 customers in Fiscal 2024. Over the years, we have established a diversified client base across multiple end-use industries Railways, Aerospace, Marine, Automobile, Healthcare, IT Hardware etc., which help us minimize customers concentration risk. We are led by our Promoters who have significant experience in the ESDM industry. Our promoter & Managing Director, Amrit Lal Manwani is an engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur & MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He has worked with many companies engaged in the electronic manufacturing services industry for about 20 years, before he began his entrepreneurial journey. Varun Manwani, our Promoter and Non-executive Director is an economics graduate and is responsible for the growth and expansion plans of the company, Arunima Manwani, our Promoter and Whole-time Director is a commerce graduate and looks after the creating and formulation of strategic business plans, research & development and track technology advancements. Under their leadership we have been able to expand our operations and have established a significant presence in India and abroad. We also have a qualified and experienced team who have along with our management have demonstrated its ability to anticipate and capitalize on changing market trends, manage and grow our operations and leverage and deepen customer relationships. Key Performance Indicators of our Company ( ? (5) Return on Equity is ratio of Profit after Tax and Shareholder Equity (6) Return on Capital Employed is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed, which is defined as shareholders equity plus total borrowings {current & non-current}. STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES For details in respect of Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, please refer to Annexure IV of Restated Financial Statements beginning on page 142 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Factors Affecting our Results of Operations General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies; Reduction or elimination of tax exemptions given to units functioning in Special Economic Zones. Our ability to effectively manage the operations of and costs associated with our manufacturing facilities Any change in government policies resulting in increases in taxes payable by us; We rely on the continued operations of our manufacturing facilities and any slowdown, shutdown or disruption in our manufacturing facilities may be caused by natural and other disasters causing unforeseen damages which may lead to disruptions in our business and operations could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; Our ability to retain our managements personnel and other employees; Foreign exchange fluctuations may adversely affect our earnings and profitability; Failure to comply with quality standards may lead to cancellation of existing and future orders; General economic, political and other risks that are out of our control; Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans; Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate; Our dependency on our R&D activities for our future success; and Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved.

Discussion on Result of Operations The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements for the period/year ended on March 31 2024 & March 31 2023 of our Company & as at February 21, 2023 & March 31 2022 of our erstwhile proprietorship (Sahasra Electronic Solutions). (All amounts in

in Lakhs, unless otherwise stated)

PARTICULARS For the period/year ended on March 31, 2024 % of Total Income March 31, 2023* % of Total Income March 21, 2022 % of Total Income Revenue From Operations 10115.27 98.41 6908.33 97.76 2175.65 98.32 Other Income 163.52 1.59 158.50 2.24 37.15 1.68 Total Revenue 10278.79 100.00 7066.83 100.00 2212.80 100.00 Expenses Cost of Material Consumed 5523.54 53.74 4432.82 62.73 1633.82 73.83 Purchase of Stock in trade 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Change of Inventories of Work in progress and finished goods (213.19) (2.07) (482.81) (6.83) (64.12) (2.90) Employee Benefit Expenses 886.22 8.62 390.18 5.52 130.11 5.88 Finance Costs 107.88 1.05 52.96 0.75 17.35 0.78 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 203.32 1.98 197.00 2.79 161.56 7.30 Other Expenses 351.23 3.42 429.25 6.07 89.31 4.04 Total Expenses 6859.00 66.73 5019.40 71.03 1968.03 88.94 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 3419.79 33.27 2047.44 28.97 244.77 11.06 Tax Expense: Current Tax 597.51 5.82 355.86 5.04 40.86 1.85 Deferred Tax (4.39) (0.04) (6.46) (0.09) (9.87) (0.45) MAT Credit entitlements (436.10) (4.24) (327.07) (4.63) (36.39) (1.64) Total 157.02 1.54 22.33 0.32 (5.40) (0.24) Profit/(Loss) for the Year 3262.77 31.73 2025.11 28.65 250.17 11.31

*Includes balances for period February 22, 2023 for the proprietorship concern and period March 31, 2023 for the Company. Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations mainly consists of revenue from sale of PCB Assembly, LED lighting solutions and IT hardware, memory and server solutions. Other Income: Other income primarily comprises of foreign currency transaction gain, balance written off, interest earned, other miscellaneous income from sale of MEIS license. Total Expenses:

Total expenses consist of operating cost like Cost of Material consumed, Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade, Employee benefits expense, Finance costs, Depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses. Cost of Material consumed

Cost of Material consumed expenses primarily comprises of Purchase of raw material, and change in stock of raw material. Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade

Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade comprises of increase/ (decrease) in stock of finished goods. Employee benefits expense: Employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Salaries, wages & bonus expenses, Staff welfare expenses, labour welfare fund and Employers Contribution to ESI, PF and Gratuity. Finance Costs: Our finance cost includes Interest expenses and Bank charges. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation includes depreciation on plant & machinery, furniture and fixtures, office equipment, computer, factory building, vehicle and computer software. Other Expenses: Other Expenses consists of audit fees, office and administration expenses, rates & taxes, rent, labour charges, power and fuel, repair and maintenance, business promotion expenses, other business administrative expenses like freight, custom duty, insurance charges, import charges, printing and stationery, professional fee, telephone expenses, training & certification and research & development etc. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Total Income: Total income for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at

10278.79 Lakhs. The total income consists of revenue from operations and other income. Revenue from Operations During the year ended March 31, 2024 the net revenue from operation of our Company was

10115.27 Lakhs from sale of manufactured goods which included sale of PCB Assembly, LED lighting solutions and IT hardware, memory and server solutions. Other Income: During the year ended March 31, 2024 the other income of our Company stood at

163.52 Lakhs. The main components of the other income primarily comprises of foreign currency transaction gain & interest income. Total Expenses Total expenses consist of cost like cost of material consumed, change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade, employee benefits expense, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses. During the year ended March 31, 2024 the total expenses of our Company stood at

6859.00 Lakhs. Cost of Material consumed During the year ended March 31, 2024 the Cost of Material consumed expenses of our Company stood at

5523.54 Lakhs. Our Cost of Material consumed expenses primarily comprises of Purchase of material and other attributable costs related to purchase of raw material. Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress During the year ended March 31, 2024 the change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade of our Company stood at

213.19 Lakhs. Our Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade comprises of increase/(decrease) in finished goods. Employee benefits expense: During the year ended March 31, 2024 the employee benefit expenses of our Company stood at

886.22 Lakhs. The main components of the employee benefit expenses are Salaries & wages. Finance Costs: During the year ended March 31, 2024 the finance cost expenses of our Company stood at

107.88 Lakhs. Our finance cost includes Interest expenses and Bank charges Depreciation and Amortization Expenses: During the year ended March 31, 2024 the Depreciation and amortization charges of our Company stood at

203.32 Lakhs, during the period the company has capitalized the fixed assets amounting to

485.17 lakhs including Land, plant and machinery. Other Expenses: During the year ended March 31, 2024 the other Expenses of our Company stood at

351.23 Lakhs Other Expenses consists of audit fees, office and administration expenses, rates & taxes, rent, labour charges, power and fuel, repair and maintenance, business promotion expenses, other business administrative expenses like freight, custom duty, insurance charges, import charges, printing and stationery, professional fee, telephone expenses, training & certification and research & development etc.

Restated Profit before tax:

The Company reported Restated profit before tax for year ending March 31, 2024 of

3419.79 Lakhs. Restated profit after tax: The Company reported Restated profit after tax for year ending March 31, 2024 of

3262.77 Lakhs. FINANCIAL YEAR 2024 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

Total Income:

Total income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at

10278.79 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 the same stood at

7066.83 Lakhs representing an increase of 45.45%. The increase in revenue was due to increase in business operations in the company. The revenue from operations of the company increased from

6908.33 lakhs in the FY2023 to

10115.27 lakhs in the FY2024 representing an increase 46.42% due to increase in the demand from both the export market and the domestic market. The export of the company grow from

6803.39 lakhs in FY2023 to

8503.97 lakhs in FY2024 and the domestic sales of the company increased from

106.14 lakhs in FY2023 to

1671.63 lakhs in FY2024. Further, the other income of the company also grown from

158.50 lakhs in FY2023 to

163.52 lakhs in FY2024 representing an increase of 3.17%. Revenue from Operations During the financial year 2023-24 the net revenue from operation of our Company increased to

10115.27 Lakhs as against

6908.33 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 46.42%. The main reason of increase was due to increase in the demand from both the export market and the domestic market. The export of the company grow from

6803.39 lakhs in FY2023 to

8503.97 lakhs in FY2024 and the domestic sales of the company increased from

106.14 lakhs in FY2023 to

1671.63 lakhs in FY2024. Other Income: During the financial year 2023-24 the other income of our Company increased to

163.52 Lakhs as against

158.50 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 3.17% due to increase in foreign currency transaction gains which was

125.45 lakhs and the interest earned was around

27.64 lakhs. Total Expenses

The total expense for the financial year 2023-24 increased to

6859 Lakhs from

5019.40 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 36.65%, the major reason for increase in total expenses was increase in cost of material consumed by 24.60%, Employee benefit cost by 127.14% and finance cost by 103.70%. Cost of material consumed The Cost of material consumed for the financial year 2023-24 increased to

5523.54 lakhs from

4432.84 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing increase of 24.60%. Such increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company and increase in the capacity utilization of the company from 42.06% in the FY2023 to approximately 55.00% in the FY2024. Further, the company was also able to improve the material to sales ratio from 57.18% in the FY2023 to 52.50% in FY2024 pursuant to better price negotiation from suppliers due to increase in quantities ordered. Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress The closing inventories of finished goods and work in progress for the financial year 2023-24 was to

(213.19) lakhs as compared to

(482.81) lakhs in the Financial Year 2023-24. Employee benefits expense: Our Company has incurred

886.22 Lakhs as Employee benefits expense during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to

390.18 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The reason for increase in expenses was due to an increase in Director remuneration by

294 lakhs and increase in Salaries and wages by 50.61% and increase in contribution to provident and other funds by 43.43% due to the increase in the operations of our Company. Finance Cost Our Company has incurred

107.88 Lakhs as Finance cost expense during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to

52.96 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The increase of 103.70% was due to increase in interest on loan, finance and bank charges. The loan amount outstanding as on March 31, 2024 increased to

2171.89 lakhs from

689.84 lakhs as on March 31, 2023. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation for the financial year 2023-24 stood at

203.32 Lakhs as against

197.00 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23. The increase in depreciation was around 3.21% in comparison to the previous year. Other Expenses: Our Company has incurred

351.23 Lakhs during the Financial Year 2023-24 on other expenses as against

429.25 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23. There was a decrease 18.18% mainly due to decrease in Freight expenses incurred by the company and the consultation and professional charges incurred by the company. Restated profit before tax: Net profit before tax for the financial year 2023-24 increased to

3419.79 Lakhs as compared to

2047.44 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The increase was majorly due to factors as mentioned above. Further, the PBT margins of the company for the FY2024 were 33.81% as against 29.64% in the FY2023. Restated profit for the year: As a result of the foregoing factors, our profit after tax for the year increased to net profit of

3262.77 Lakhs in financial year 2023-24 from profit after tax of

2025.11 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. Consequently, our PAT Margin increased to 32.26% in financial year 2023-24 from the net profit margins of 29.31% in financial year 2022-23. FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 Total Income: Total income for the financial year 2022-23 stood at

7066.83 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 the same stood at

2212.80 Lakhs representing an increase of 219.36%. The main reason of increase was increase in the volume of business operations of the company due to which the revenue from the sale of products increased to

6908.33 Lakhs as against

2175.65 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 217.53% and the other income of the company increased from

37.15 lakhs in FY2022 to

158.50 lakhs in FY2023. Revenue from Operations During the financial year 2022-23 the net revenue from operation of our Company increased to

6908.33 Lakhs as against

2175.65 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 217.53%. The main reason of increase was due to increase in the demand from both the export market and the domestic market. The export of the company grow from

2038.30 lakhs in FY2023 to

6803.39 lakhs in FY2024 and the domestic sales of the company was around

131.82 lakhs in FY2023 against

106.14 lakhs in FY2024. Other Income: During the financial year 2022-23 the other income of our Company increased to

158.50 Lakhs as against

37.15 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 326.65% which was due to increase in the foreign currency gain which increased to

128.30 lakhs in FY2023 as compared to

31.31 lakhs in FY2022, the interest income increased from

1.35 lakhs in FY2022 to

8.07 lakhs in FY2023, also the miscellaneous income of the company stood at

19.38 lakhs in FY20233. Total Expenses The total expense for the financial year 2022-23 increased to

5019.40 Lakhs from

1968.03 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 155.05%, the major reason for increase in total expenses was increase in cost of material consumed by 171.32%, Employee benefit cost by 199.88% and finance cost by 205.24%.

Cost of material consumed

The Cost of material consumed for the financial year 2022-23 increased to

44.32.84 lakhs from

1633.82 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 171.32%. Such increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company and increase in the capacity utilization of the company to 42.06% in the FY2023 from approximately 30.20% in the FY2022. Further, the company also increased its installed capacity during FY2022-23 from 11.04 lakhs units to 18 lakh units and also improve the material to sales ratio from 72.15% in the FY2022 to 57.18% in FY2023. The main reason for higher material to turnover ratio during the FY2022 were scarcity in the availability of raw material requirement because of the pandemic situation in different parts of the world. Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress The closing inventories of finished goods and work in progress for the financial year 2022-23 was

(482.81) lakhs as compared to

(64.12) lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22. Employee benefits expense: Our Company has incurred

390.18 Lakhs as Employee benefits expense during the financial year 2022-23 as compared to

130.11 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The increase of 199.88% was due to increase in the salary payable to employees by approximately 175.53% and the increase in the provision for gratuity and leave encashment.

Finance Cost Our Company has incurred

52.96 Lakhs as finance cost during the financial year 2022-23 as compared to

17.35 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The increase of 205.24% was due to increase in borrowings during the FY2023 as compared with FY2022.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses: Depreciation for the financial year 2022-23 stood at

197.00 Lakhs as against

161.56 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22. The increase in depreciation was around 21.94% which was due to increase in the capitalization during the period.

Other Expenses: Our Company has incurred

429.25 Lakhs during the Financial Year 2022-23 on other expenses as against

89.31 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22. There was an increase of 155.05% mainly due increase in the freight outwards expenses, consultancy and professional charges incurred etc.

Restated profit before tax: Net profit before tax for the financial year 2022-23 increased to

2047.44 Lakhs as compared to

244.77 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The increase of 736.48% was majorly due to factors as mentioned above. Further, the PBT margins of the company for the FY2023 were 29.64% as against 11.25% in the FY2022 due to improvement in the material to sales ratio and other expenses incurred by the Company. Restated profit for the year:

As a result of the foregoing factors, our profit after tax for the year increase by 709.49% from net profit of

2025.11 Lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to net profit

250.17 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. Consequently, our PAT Margin expanded to 29.31% in financial year 2022-23 from 11.50% in financial year 2021-22 due to revenue increasing more in comparison with the other fixed expenses and improvement in the material to sales ratio. Information required as per Item (II)(C)(iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations: An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions There has not been any unusual trend on account of our business activity. Except as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no unusual or infrequent events or transactions in our Company. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. There are no significant economic changes that may materially affect or likely to affect income from continuing operations. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations. Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 25 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues Other than as described in the sections "Risk Factors", "Our Business" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on pages 25, 95 and 214 respectively, to our knowledge, no future relationship between expenditure and income is expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances. Segment Reporting Our company operates in a single product segment. For details on geographical segment please refer "Annexure IV" forming part of "Financial Information of the Company" on page 142 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Status of any publicly announced New Products or Business Segment Except as disclosed in the Chapter "Our Business" on page 95 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Company has not announced any new product or service. Seasonality of business Our business is not subject to seasonality. For further information, see "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" on pages 87 and 95, respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Dependence on single or few customers As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we are dependent on few or limited number of customers. For the fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, our top ten customers contributed to 95.78%, 89.15% and 99.74% of our revenue from operations. Further, during the fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022, the sales of our products to our promoter group and Group Company, contributed to approximately 62.99%, 61.09% and 95.09% of our revenue from operations. For further details refer chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on pages 25 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Competitive conditions Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapters "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" beginning on pages 87 and 95 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Details of material developments after the date of last balance sheet i.e. March 31, 2024 After the date of last Balance sheet i.e. March 31, 2024, the following material events have occurred after the last audited period –