Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.91
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
41.4
2.31
Net Worth
60.31
20.28
Minority Interest
Debt
21.72
6.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
82.03
27.18
Fixed Assets
13.38
11.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.59
6.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.14
Networking Capital
41.78
5.92
Inventories
21.08
8.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.57
17.65
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.14
1.28
Sundry Creditors
-21.68
-16.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.33
-4.79
Cash
17.1
3.17
Total Assets
82.03
27.18
