Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

553.15
(-1.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 SAHASRA : 21-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 21, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 19th October, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters 1. Utilization of IPO proceeds as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) orProspectus. Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)

