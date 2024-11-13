To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 SAHASRA : 21-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 21, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/11/2024)